Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and PBKS' last matches in IPL 2024

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

The two teams have locked horns thrice ever since GT came into existence in the IPL. The Titans lead the head-to-head battle 2-1. They beat Punjab by six wickets in their last IPL encounter held in Mohali last year.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings put up 153/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts got off to the worst possible start, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh early.

The middle order chipped in with Matthew Short top scoring for PBKS, hitting 36 runs off 24 balls, including one six and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, and Shahrukh Khan contributed in their 20s.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/18, while Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, and Rashid Khan shared one wicket apiece.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with one ball to spare. Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring 67 off 49 in an innings laced with one six and seven boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller chipped in with 30 (19), 19 (20) and 17*(18), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar and Sam Curran shared one wicket each for Punjab.

Watch the Highlights below:

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last IPL game in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Batting first, SRH posted 162/8 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with 29 (14), 29 (20) and 22 (20), respectively.

Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the GT bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/25, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan and David Miller scored 45 (36) and 44*(27), respectively. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha also contributed 36 (28) and 25 (13), respectively.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mayank Markande picked up one wicket each for Sunrisers.

Watch the Highlights below:

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game

Punjab Kings lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs in their last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on March 30.

Batting first, Lucknow posted 199/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock top scored with 54 off 38 in an innings laced with two sixes and five boundaries. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya also came up with valuable contributions, scoring 42 (21) and 43*(22), respectively.

Sam Curran starred with the ball for Punjab bowlers, returning with figures of 3/28, while Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets.

In response, PBKS got off to a solid start as skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front. The left-hander smashed 70 off 50 balls, with the help of three sixes and seven boundaries. His partner Jonny Bairstow also chipped in with 42 off 29 balls as the duo shared a 102-run partnership for the opening wicket. PBKS, though, lost the plot to settle for 178/5.

Liam Livingstone and Prabhsmiran Singh also got off to decent starts, scoring 28*(17) and 19(7), respectively, but failed to take the team past the finish line.

LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav starred with the ball for the Lucknow-based franchise. The speedster returned with figures of 3/27 on his debut, while Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets.