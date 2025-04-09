Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and RR's last match in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of IPL 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the clash on Wednesday, April 9.

The two teams have faced off six times in IPL, with the Titans leading the Royals 5-1 in head-to-head battles. The Shubman Gill-led side beat Rajasthan by three wickets in their last meeting, match 24 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, RR put up 196/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Riyan Parag scored 76 runs off 48 balls, comprising five sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Sanju Samson led by example, scoring an unbeaten 68 off 38, including two sixes and seven boundaries. The duo shared a 130-run partnership for the third wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with scores of 24 (19) and 13* (5), respectively.

Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma bagged one wicket each for GT.

RR vs GT 2024 scorecard.

In response, GT crossed the line in a last-ball thriller. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 72 off 44 balls with the help of two maximums and six boundaries. Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan chipped in with 35 (29), 22 (11), and 24* (11), respectively.

Kuldeep Sen emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RR, returning with figures of 3/41. Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan picked up two and one wicket, respectively.

RR vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL match

GT beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last IPL game on April 6.

Asked to bat first, the SunRisers put up 152/8. Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with 31 (34), 27 (29), and 22* (9), respectively. Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Aniket Verma were the other three batters who reached double digits.

GT vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for GT, returning with career-best figures of 4/17, while Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna bagged two wickets each.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with 20 balls to spare. They lost Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler early, but skipper Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar chipped in with 61 (43) and 49 (29), respectively. Sherfane Rutherford stayed unbeaten on 35 off 16 deliveries.

Mohammad Shami put up a fighting effort with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. Pat Cummins bagged one wicket.

GT vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

RR beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in their last IPL match on April 5.

Asked to bat first, the Royals put up 205/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to form with 67 off 45 balls, hitting five sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag also scored 38 (26) and 43* (25), respectively. Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel added 12 (7), 20 (12), and 13 (5) to their scorecard.

RR vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

Lockier Ferguson emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with two wickets. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, PBKS managed 155/9. Nehal Wadhera produced a fighting effort, scoring 62 off 41, including three maximums and four boundaries. Glenn Maxwell also scored 30 off 21 deliveries. Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Shashank Singh were the other batters who chipped in with double digits.

RR vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/25. Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets apiece.

