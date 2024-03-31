Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and SRH's last matches in IPL 2024

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 31).

The two teams have locked horns thrice since Gujarat came into existence in 2022. The Titans lead the head-to-head 2-1. They beat Sunrisers by 34 runs in their last meeting in the T20 tournament.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring 101 runs off 58 balls at a strike rate of 174.14, including one six and 13 boundaries. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 47 off 36 deliveries with the help of one six and six boundaries.

The duo shared a 147-run partnership for the second wicket after Wriddhiman Saha departed for a duck. The other batters too failed to deliver.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for SRH, returning with figures of 5/30, while Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Heinrich Klaasen played a fighting knock of 64 off 44, hitting three sixes and four boundaries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Markande also chipped in with 27 (26) and 18*(9), respectively, but the batting unit looked clueless in the run-chase, managing 154/9.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, finishing with four-wicket hauls.

Watch the highlights below:

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs in their last IPL game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 26.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 206/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra provided a decent start, scoring 46 (36) and 46 (20), respectively.

Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 51 (23) and 24*(20), respectively. Sameer Rizvi announced his arrival at the IPL with two sixes off Rashid Khan, scoring 14 off six deliveries.

Rashid Khan emerged as the pick of the GT bowlers, returning with figures of 2/49, while Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson and Mohit Sharma bagged one apiece.

In response, the Super Kings restricted GT to 143/8. Sai Sudharsan top scored with 37 (31), while Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller chipped in with 21 runs each.

Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets apiece for CSK, while Daryl Mitchell and Matheesha Pathirana shared one each.

Watch the highlights below:

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

A clinical batting display helped SRH beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs in their last IPL clash.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted the highest-ever score in the IPL as they put up 277/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) and Travis Head (62 off 24) slammed the fastest and second-fastest half-centuries for the Hyderabad-based franchise. The duo shared a 65-run partnership after Mayank Agarwal departed early.

Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then continued the carnage with the bat. Klaasen smashed an unbeaten 80 off 34, smashing eight sixes. Meanwhile, Markram scored 42 off 28, including one six and two boundaries. Together, the duo put on an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For Mumbai, skipper Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a promising start for MI, scoring 26 (12) and 34 (13), respectively. Tilak Varma starred with the bat, scoring 64 off 34 in an innings laced with six maximums and two boundaries to keep Mumbai alive in the mammoth run-chase.

Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Naman Dhir chipped in with 42*(22), 15*(6) and 30 (14), respectively. However, skipper Hardik Pandya managed just 24 off 20 balls, which led to their downfall.

SRH captain Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat scalped two wickets each for MI, while Shahbaz Ahmed picked up one wicket.