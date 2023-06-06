“H̶i̶t̶c̶h̶e̶d̶ 𝘚𝘬𝘪𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘥!” – Prasidh Krishna gets engaged to Rachana, RR share beautiful pic of the couple

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna got engaged to Rachana Krishna on Tuesday, June 6.

The IPL franchise shared lovely pictures of the couple on social media as Prasidh lifted Rachana during the engagement ceremony. The couple opted for ethnic wear during the traditional ceremony.

RR captioned the Instagram post:

“H̶i̶t̶c̶h̶e̶d̶ 𝘚𝘬𝘪𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘥! Congratulations @skiddyy, and welcome to the Royals fam @rachana_krishna!”

Not much is known about Rachana Krishna, who has a private Instagram account.

On the professional front, Prasidh Krishna missed the entire IPL 2023 due to a lumbar stress fracture.

This came after the Royals retained him for Rs 10 crore ahead of the mini-auction as he starred with the ball during the IPL 2022 campaign. He picked up 19 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 8.29 as RR reached the final in that edition.

Sandeep Sharma replaced him in the Royals squad for the 2023 season.

For the uninitiated, Krishna hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August 2022. He suffered the injury after the 50-over series.

Krishna was recommended surgery after he failed to recover from his injury in January despite a brief stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He went under the knife in February earlier this year. The 27-year-old is currently on his path to rehabilitation ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

During his short stint with Team India, the right-arm pacer made a difference in the middle overs, owing to his height, pace, and hard lengths. He scalped 25 wickets in 14 ODIs, including two fifers against England and West Indies.

Prasidh Krishna’s RR finished fifth in IPL 2023 points table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs by the finest of margins (two points). The Jaipur-based franchise finished fifth with 14 points in seven games.

In Prasidh Krishna’s absence, Sandeep Sharma failed to live up to the potential, barring their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He returned with 10 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.60.

