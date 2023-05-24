“Had confidence in him, just like Faf had in me in 2021” - Ruturaj Gaikwad on opening partner Devon Conway 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has stated that he and Devon Conway have a good understating with regard to game situations and are happy switching roles based on who is in better rhythm on the day. Gaikwad also asserted that he trusts Conway, just like his former opening partner Faf du Plessis had confidence in him.

Gaikwad and Conway have been in tremendous form for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. On Tuesday, May 23, they again added a crucial 87 runs in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both batters have complemented each other brilliantly from the start of the tournament.

Opening up on his equation with Conway while batting out in the middle, Gaikwad said at a post-match press conference:

"I think in 2021, if you look, Faf had many 30s, 40s or 50s and he would just get out after 50s, and I mostly managed to score 70s, 80s and 100. So I think when someone is attacking from the other end, you just have to make sure you stay till the 15th over.

"This year I just felt that with the impact player rule, I had a good practice session about that mentality [playing shots early on and taking risks] as well for good 15-20 days. So I think when I thought I was going really well, I knew that Conway would stay till the 15th over or just carry the innings till the 20th over. So I think I had the confidence in him, just like Faf had in me in 2021.”

Gaikwad scored 60 off 44 on Tuesday, while Conway contributed 40 off 34. CSK put up 172/7 and then bowled out GT for 157, booking their place in the IPL final for the 10th time.

“For me it has been really easy to have that free mindset” - Gaikwad on Conway impact

Elaborating on how Conway’s consistent batting performances have had a positive influence on his game, the right-hander stated that he has been able to bat with a free mindset.

Gaikwad explained:

"I think this year, thankfully and touchwood, Conway has been batting really well. He has been carrying the innings till 15th over, so for me it has been really easy to have that free mindset, keep up the intent knowing that if I get out a right-hander would be coming in (Ajinkya Rahane) and the right-hand-left-hand combination will carry on. So I think you sort of have trust in your partner and that is what happened this year.”

On the conversation between the openers in Tuesday’s match, the 26-year-old revealed that he felt in great touch and hence decided to take on the bowling.

Gaikwad stated:

“It was my day as I was getting boundaries somehow and I thought I'll keep going and you [Conway] keep taking singles or doubles and we'll make sure that you stay at least till the 10th, 12th or 14th over and that's exactly what happened."

While Conway has scored 625 runs in IPL 2023, Gaikwad has contributed 564. Shivam Dube (386) is third on the list of Chennai’s leading run-getters in the ongoing edition.

