"Hallmark of today's innings" - Simon Doull on Virat Kohli's positive intent against spinners in SRH vs RCB tie

Simon Doull pointed out how Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli took the attack to the spinners against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

Highlighting that Kohli has struggled to get going against spin bowlers, Doull mentioned that he was pleased to see the batter adopt an aggressive approach against them during his 100-run knock.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after RCB's comprehensive eight-wicket win over SRH, Simon Doull remarked:

"He [Virat Kohli] was very aggressive against the spinners. That's been his Achilles heel this year, but he was really aggressive against that spinners. I thought that was a hallmark of his innings."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Kohli made his intentions clear right from the start of the run chase, hitting back-to-back boundaries on the first two balls that he faced.

Doull also noted that Bangalore's opening partnership has had a major role to play in their success this season.

"Vintage Virat! it was absolutely superb," the former New Zealand cricket stated. "Right from that first two balls against Bhuvi through the off side, quality batting throughout.

"He and Faf [du Plessis], that partnership, now the most successful partnership at the top of the order in a season, and 172 today, unbelievable. Faf has been unbelievable to watch throughout the season, Virat, just back to some of the best that we have seen from him in years gone by."

Notably, Bangalore were chasing a stiff target of 187 in what was a must-win fixture for them given the playoff scenario. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis sealed the game for their side, orchestrating a stellar 172-run stand for the first wicket.

While Kohli scored his sixth IPL hundred, du Plessis chipped in with a valuable 71-run knock as RCB chased down the total with four balls to spare.

"Their combination is exceptional" - Simon Doull on Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Simon Doull further stated that while Faf du Plessis has played the role of the aggressor in his opening partnership with Virat Kohli on most occasions, they switched roles against Hyderabad.

He added that both du Plessis and Kohli bat very well together and have a great understanding when it comes to running between the wickets.

"The way they started, Faf was quite slow at the start," Doull continued. "He didn't get a lot of strike. Virat sort of took control inside that powerplay, and that was one of the keys for him today. He really got off to a flyer, which is something that Faf has probably done more often than not in that combination."

"But today, it was Virat's turn. They complement each other. They run between the wickets so well, their combination is exceptional. I think what Faf's captaincy has done is help Virat enormously," he added.

With their thumping victory over SRH, RCB have now climbed to fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They have won seven out of their 13 games and have 14 points to their kitty along with a net run rate of 0.180.

