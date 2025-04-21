"Hammered Noor and Pathirana like school level bowlers" - Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav for his sublime knock in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 game

Fans were in awe of Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic knock of 68* off 30 balls in IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Surya's knock helped MI register a comfortable nine-wicket victory over CSK on Sunday (April 20) in Mumbai.

After being invited to bat first, the Super Kings managed to post a 176-run total, on the back of fifties from Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50). Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler for MI with figures of 2/25 off four overs.

Thereafter, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma provided a strong start to MI. They stitched together a 63-run stand in less than seven overs, before Rickelton (24) was dismissed.

The dismissal resulted in Suryakumar Kumar arriving at the crease. After assessing the pitch quickly, 'SKY' made good use of sweep shots to find gaps, especially in the deep square leg and deep mid-wicket regions to garner consistent boundaries and maintain the team's tempo.

Surya certainly overshadowed Rohit Sharma in the middle overs with his ball-striking abilities. In particular, he smacked three fours on the trot against Noor Ahmad, who has been one of the finest bowlers in the tournament.

Surya completed the chase with two back-to-back sixes against CSK's key pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the 16th over. Meanwhile, Rohit (76* off 45) also remained unbeaten as MI secured a nine-wicket victory.

Fans on X praised Surya for his terrific knock, which played a key role in MI continuing their winning streak in Wankhede and boosting their net run rate. One of them posted:

"Hammered two best bowlers of IPL, Noor Ahmed and Pathirana like school level bowlers. That's Suryakumar Yadav for you 🔥"

Here are the other reactions:

"Suryakumar Yadav is the perfect modern-day version of AB de Villiers — 360° magic, fearless mindset, and pure class," a user tweeted.

Rohit Sharma played his best knock but Suryakumar Yadav outclassed his best knock, this is the aura of Surya in this format. When he fires, the best in the world looks ordinary in front of him," another posted.

"I have never seen Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana manhandled like this in any IPL game. Sweep after sweep and shots all around the dial. Suryakumar Yadav..just hats off. The best player of spin in the country," a user wrote.

Suryakumar Yadav was confident of playing a big knock in MI vs CSK game

In the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav opined that his trademark sweep shots have developed due to playing on red-soil pitches in Mumbai since his childhood. He said:

"I have grown up in the maidaans of Mumbai cricket, when you play a lot local cricket then you play a lot on red soil, so you have to come up with something like that, that's where it has come (the sweep shot) from, rest when you come here (Wankhede) you know what to do."

Further, Surya disclosed that he had a great net session before the game and was looking forward to having a great outing against CSK. He added:

"As soon as the coach said you are going at number 3 (on when he knew it started to click for him), I was really looking forward to bat today, it was a perfect situation and I was hitting the ball well in the nets also, I felt it is my day and just went out there and expressed myself."

