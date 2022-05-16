"I could call him at 2:30-3:00 in the morning and he would be there for you" - Harbhajan Singh pays emotional tribute to Andrew Symonds

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has paid an emotional tribute to Andrew Symonds, who died at 46 in a car crash on Saturday night.

Harbhajan said that he and the former Aussie all-rounder had put behind the shocking Monkeygate controversy and became very good friends.

The Turbanator and the former Australian cricketer were involved in an ugly incident during the 2008 Sydney Test when Symonds accused Harbhajan of calling him a ‘monkey’.

However, the two later mended fences when they played together for the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and became close pals. Speaking to Sportskeeda, an emotional Harbhajan said that the 2008 incident was just a small part of their story.

He stated:

"Whatever issues there were between me and Symonds in 2008, it was a different matter and something that happened during a match. I am thankful to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the IPL. Due to them, we met again and played together for Mumbai and I got to know him."

Praising his former MI teammate, the 41-year-old described him as a 'lovely guy'. Harbhajan recalled:

"We spent a lot of time with each other, trying to get to know each other better and we actually became very good friends. He was one of those guys, I could call him at 2:30-3:00 in the morning and he would be there for you."

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is. Apart from that, he also featured in 39 IPL games and even scored a century.

"Don't remember me and Symonds only for the 2008 Sydney Test" - Harbhajan Singh

Describing Symonds' sudden absence as a strange feeling, Harbhajan lamented that he passed away way too young. As a mark of respect for the late cricketer, he also had a request for everyone.

Harbhajan said:

"Don't remember me and Symonds only for the 2008 Sydney Test. There were other times and moments where we enjoyed a lot with each other. When I was captain (of Mumbai Indians) and we won the Champions Trophy, even that time Symonds was part of the team. These moments are very close to my heart."

Concluding his touching tribute, the former India cricketer said:

"Andrew wherever you are, my brother, rest in peace. You'll be missed. We love you."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#cricket Rohit Sharma pens down a beautiful note for Andrew Symonds Rohit Sharma pens down a beautiful note for Andrew Symonds ❤️#cricket https://t.co/IzfQQczmLI

Symonds' death is the third major tragedy in Australian cricket in a short span of time. In the first week of March this year, two legends of the game, Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, passed away.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar