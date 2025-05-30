"Hard to believe he’s done with T20Is" - Social media erupts as Rohit Sharma plays dazzling 81-run knock in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma played an exceptional knock in the side's IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30. The veteran batter shone with the bat for his side in the crucial knockout contest.

After MI opted to bat first, Sharma helped his team get off to a stunning start. He formed a wonderful 88-run opening stand alongside Jonny Bairstow. While Bairstow departed after contributing 47 runs from 22 balls, Sharma converted his start into a big score.

The former Mumbai skipper scored 81 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 162. His innings was laced with four maximums and nine fours. He rode his luck as he got two big reprieves early in the form of dropped catches.

He made GT pay for the missed opportunities by delivering a great performance in the high-pressure game. It is worth mentioning that Sharma's 81 is the highest individual score by an MI batter in IPL playoffs.

Sharma earned praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Ladies and gentlemen, acknowledge the GOAT, the big match player Rohit Sharma," wrote a fan.

"This kind of clutch performances that too at the age of 38 Nah man not everybody can do what he is doing Performing at knockout stages at the age of 38 is insane We might take it for granted but this is absolutely humongous from rohit Sharma Truly a GOAT," remarked a fan.

"Rohit Sharma batting like this makes me forget everything, my stress, my pain, all my heartbreaks. yes, he may not be textbook perfect but when he gets going, everyone else looks average. Hard to believe he’s done with T20Is. Oh my Captain," commented another.

"World cricket has never seen a better player than Rohit Sharma in must win matches. Acknowledge that," chimed in yet another.

During his 81-run knock. Sharma became the first Indian batter to complete 300 sixes in IPL. With 302 maximums, he has the second-highest sixes in the league's history. He is just behind Chris Gayle, who has hit 357 sixes in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma played a key role in MI registering a daunting total in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Rohit Sharma was the top performer with the bat for Mumbai in the Eliminator. Apart from the seasoned campaigner, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma also chipped in with valuable contributions.

The in-form Suryakumar scored 33 runs off 20 balls, while Tilak Varma finished with 25 runs in 11 deliveries. Skipper Pandya upped the ante towards the back end, remaining unbeaten on 22 from nine balls.

MI ultimately registered 228/5 in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore picked up two wickets each for GT.

