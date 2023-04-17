Create

"Hardik bro thought he is MS Dhoni"- Fans troll GT skipper Hardik Pandya for baffling captaincy during loss vs RR in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 17, 2023 00:33 IST
Fans were confused about why Hardik Pandya didn
Fans were confused about why Hardik Pandya didn't bowl out Mohit Sharma (P.C.:Twitter)

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya made some questionable bowling changes in their side's defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. These bowling changes probably cost them the game as the Royals pulled off an incredible chase with three wickets in hand.

At one stage, GT were right on top with RR needing a staggering 112 runs from 48 balls. However, Sanju Samson launched a counter-attack first, and then it was the turn of Shimron Hetmyer to show why he is rated highly as a finisher.

Despite having two overs of Mohit Sharma up his sleeve, Hardik Pandya decided to give the final over to spinner Noor Ahmed and that proved to be a wrong move. Fans on Twitter trolled Hardik and the GT management for not backing Mohit, who had conceded just 7 runs in his two overs and was supposed to be their death-overs specialist.

Here are some of the reactions:

We might not Troll Hardik Pandya, if Noor would have defended that 7 Runs in Last over.But still that was Strange captaincy. Mohit Sharma just conceded 7 Runs in his 2 overs of entire match. Still Pandya given last over to Debutant Noor.Dhoni ek hi hai bhai😂#GTvRR #RRvsGT https://t.co/ml3I6FUi8m
@gujarat_titans Hardik Pandya exposed as CAPTAIN 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/PExoinPkrp
@mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya became Overconfident.He deserved to lose the Match.
Hardik tried to do a Rohit level captaincy, bt didn't happen. We get it😂😂😅#RRvsGT
Ashish Nehra and Hardik pandya before selecting a spinner to bowl the last over when fast bowlers are available. https://t.co/wZYdR97elp
Hardik bro thought he is MS Dhoni and gave it to spinner 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/arKpxj0Yrx
Mohit's overs were left and he had only given 7 runs in 2 overs.Hardik blud actually badly wants to be Dhoni. 😭 https://t.co/kiIg3zyLos
Hardik pandya the captain prepared for Jos buttler but Ashwin Anna came out of syllabus https://t.co/h6IJBigvu4
I'm curious about Hardik Pandya's decision to go with other bowlers instead of Mohit Sharma, who was clearly their standout bowler today. No matter what angle you approach it from, this decision cannot be defended.
Bruh gave debutant Noor Ahmed to bowl against Hetty😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/QtLFxTRp6Z
Mohit Sharma had gone for 7 in his 2 overs, but my blud chose to bowl debutant Noor Ahmed against Hetty, captain Hardik Pandya 🔥 https://t.co/iEvVT9Nr4z
Unbelievable chase! Nothing short of unbelievable after how RR were reeling. I just doff my hat off to Shimron Hetmyer. Few batters as valuable as him in this format today!GT's decision-making, in a rare instance, has cost them dearly. Some very bizarre calls #GTvsRR #IPL2023
Hardik Pandya must have thought that Rajasthan wouldn't chase this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QLuWOqZMBq

Sanju Samson's RR finally managed to defeat Hardik Pandya's GT in the IPL

Last year, RR lost all their three games to GT, including the final and would have been hungry to prove a point. The visitors got off to a horrible start to their chase, having already lost two wickets for just four runs inside three overs.

However, captain Sanju Samson then joined Devdutt Padikkal at the crease as the duo gradually began to up the ante. Samson took Rashid Khan to the cleaners and it felt like he would take the game away from Gujarat.

While Samson was dismissed by debutant Noor Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer held his nerve until the end and ensured Rajasthan got over the line in the final over. Hardik Pandya and Co. may now look back at their decision not to bowl Mohit Sharma at the death.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
