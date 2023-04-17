"Hardik bro thought he is MS Dhoni"- Fans troll GT skipper Hardik Pandya for baffling captaincy during loss vs RR in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya made some questionable bowling changes in their side's defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. These bowling changes probably cost them the game as the Royals pulled off an incredible chase with three wickets in hand.

At one stage, GT were right on top with RR needing a staggering 112 runs from 48 balls. However, Sanju Samson launched a counter-attack first, and then it was the turn of Shimron Hetmyer to show why he is rated highly as a finisher.

Despite having two overs of Mohit Sharma up his sleeve, Hardik Pandya decided to give the final over to spinner Noor Ahmed and that proved to be a wrong move. Fans on Twitter trolled Hardik and the GT management for not backing Mohit, who had conceded just 7 runs in his two overs and was supposed to be their death-overs specialist.

Here are some of the reactions:

Govind Mishra @Mishrii0605



But still that was Strange captaincy. Mohit Sharma just conceded 7 Runs in his 2 overs of entire match. Still Pandya given last over to Debutant Noor.



Dhoni ek hi hai bhai



#GTvRR #RRvsGT We might not Troll Hardik Pandya, if Noor would have defended that 7 Runs in Last over.But still that was Strange captaincy. Mohit Sharma just conceded 7 Runs in his 2 overs of entire match. Still Pandya given last over to Debutant Noor.Dhoni ek hi hai bhai We might not Troll Hardik Pandya, if Noor would have defended that 7 Runs in Last over.But still that was Strange captaincy. Mohit Sharma just conceded 7 Runs in his 2 overs of entire match. Still Pandya given last over to Debutant Noor.Dhoni ek hi hai bhai😂#GTvRR #RRvsGT https://t.co/ml3I6FUi8m

Prem @nawaabshahab

He deserved to lose the Match. @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya became Overconfident.He deserved to lose the Match. @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya became Overconfident.He deserved to lose the Match.

yourpineapple. @Blair_Waldorf45

#RRvsGT Hardik tried to do a Rohit level captaincy, bt didn't happen. We get it Hardik tried to do a Rohit level captaincy, bt didn't happen. We get it😂😂😅#RRvsGT

EngiNerd. @mainbhiengineer Ashish Nehra and Hardik pandya before selecting a spinner to bowl the last over when fast bowlers are available. Ashish Nehra and Hardik pandya before selecting a spinner to bowl the last over when fast bowlers are available. https://t.co/wZYdR97elp

S. @Sobuujj Hardik bro thought he is MS Dhoni and gave it to spinner 🤣🤣🤣 Hardik bro thought he is MS Dhoni and gave it to spinner 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/arKpxj0Yrx

Manya @CSKian716



Hardik blud actually badly wants to be Dhoni. Mohit's overs were left and he had only given 7 runs in 2 overs.Hardik blud actually badly wants to be Dhoni. Mohit's overs were left and he had only given 7 runs in 2 overs.Hardik blud actually badly wants to be Dhoni. 😭 https://t.co/kiIg3zyLos

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Hardik pandya the captain prepared for Jos buttler but Ashwin Anna came out of syllabus Hardik pandya the captain prepared for Jos buttler but Ashwin Anna came out of syllabus https://t.co/h6IJBigvu4

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla I'm curious about Hardik Pandya's decision to go with other bowlers instead of Mohit Sharma, who was clearly their standout bowler today. No matter what angle you approach it from, this decision cannot be defended. I'm curious about Hardik Pandya's decision to go with other bowlers instead of Mohit Sharma, who was clearly their standout bowler today. No matter what angle you approach it from, this decision cannot be defended.

yourpineapple. @Blair_Waldorf45 🤣🤣 Bruh gave debutant Noor Ahmed to bowl against Hetty🤣🤣 Bruh gave debutant Noor Ahmed to bowl against Hetty😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/QtLFxTRp6Z

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets Mohit Sharma had gone for 7 in his 2 overs, but my blud chose to bowl debutant Noor Ahmed against Hetty, captain Hardik Pandya Mohit Sharma had gone for 7 in his 2 overs, but my blud chose to bowl debutant Noor Ahmed against Hetty, captain Hardik Pandya 🔥 https://t.co/iEvVT9Nr4z

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



GT's decision-making, in a rare instance, has cost them dearly. Some very bizarre calls #IPL2023 Unbelievable chase! Nothing short of unbelievable after how RR were reeling. I just doff my hat off to Shimron Hetmyer. Few batters as valuable as him in this format today!GT's decision-making, in a rare instance, has cost them dearly. Some very bizarre calls #GTvsRR Unbelievable chase! Nothing short of unbelievable after how RR were reeling. I just doff my hat off to Shimron Hetmyer. Few batters as valuable as him in this format today!GT's decision-making, in a rare instance, has cost them dearly. Some very bizarre calls #GTvsRR #IPL2023

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Hardik Pandya must have thought that Rajasthan wouldn't chase this Hardik Pandya must have thought that Rajasthan wouldn't chase this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QLuWOqZMBq

Sanju Samson's RR finally managed to defeat Hardik Pandya's GT in the IPL

Last year, RR lost all their three games to GT, including the final and would have been hungry to prove a point. The visitors got off to a horrible start to their chase, having already lost two wickets for just four runs inside three overs.

However, captain Sanju Samson then joined Devdutt Padikkal at the crease as the duo gradually began to up the ante. Samson took Rashid Khan to the cleaners and it felt like he would take the game away from Gujarat.

While Samson was dismissed by debutant Noor Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer held his nerve until the end and ensured Rajasthan got over the line in the final over. Hardik Pandya and Co. may now look back at their decision not to bowl Mohit Sharma at the death.

