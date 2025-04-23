Hardik Pandya calls back fan and gives autograph after security drags him away ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya recently extended a heart-warming gesture towards one of his fans ahead of the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is currently in Hyderabad with the MI contingent, preparing for their upcoming game. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the capital city of Telangana will host the encounter on Wednesday, April 23.

An X user shared a video on social media to give fans a glimpse of Hardik Pandya's kind gesture. In it, a fan could be seen approaching Hardik at the airport, trying to touch his feet before the security personnel pulled him aside. The star all-rounder then stopped the guards and gave an autograph to the fan, making his day.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

MI are currently sixth in the IPL 2025 points table after eight games

MI got off to a poor start in IPL 2025, winning only once in their first five games of the season. However, they made a comeback later with three consecutive victories against Delhi Capitals (DC), SRH and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Hardik Pandya-led side will now aim to build on the momentum and secure their fourth straight win this season on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed MI's upcoming match against SRH on his YouTube channel and said:

"The SunRisers Hyderabad's sun is setting, and the Mumbai Indians are flying. They annihilated Chennai in the last match. Rohit has also come in form. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are in form, and Ryan Rickelton is looking good. Hardik Pandya has played some cameos in patches and picked up a five-wicket haul."

"Trent Boult is doing alright. He is bowling in different stages of the game. Jasprit Bumrah is looking hot. This team is looking good. Now you cannot say this is a weakness or that is a problem. There was a concern that Rohit wasn't scoring runs as an opener. When he too has scored runs, things become streamlined, and Mumbai are looking like that now in IPL," Chopra added.

