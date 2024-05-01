Hardik Pandya fined ₹24 lakh after maintaining slow over rate in LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

The troubles continue to pile on for Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya as they lost their seventh match in IPL 2024 on Tuesday, April 30. The 30-year-old copped a hefty fine of ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium yesterday. The remaining MI players have also been fined.

This was Hardik's second over-rate offence of the season, with the first coming against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. As per the official statement issued by IPL, the remaining members of MI's playing XI, including the Impact Player, have been fined six lakh or 25 percent of the match fees, whichever is lesser.

The official statement by IPL read as below:

"Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024. As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 24 Lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Over the past few weeks, captains like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad have become victims of fines due to slow over rates.

Hardik Pandya shows improvement in bowling, but LSG come out on top

Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera. (Credits: Twitter)

Defending a modest 144, Hardik Pandya carried Mumbai Indians' hopes with the wickets of KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda. However, Marcus StoInis' 62 off 45 deliveries was a decisive contribution to the Super Giants' cause as they romped home in the final over of the innings with four wickets to spare.

Earlier, KL Rahul asked the five-time champions to bat first, with MI collapsing to 27-4 at one stage. Nehal Wadhera and Tim David scrapped to 46 and 35 runs, respectively, to give their side something to bowl to. However, the total proved to be insufficient as Mumbai lost and remained in the ninth spot.

