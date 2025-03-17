Hardik Pandya does 'gully cricket' special toss without coin along with 2 MI teammates ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya turned back the clock and used a gully cricket technique instead of coin for a toss. It was during a net session with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav that Hardik decided to use hands to decide who would bat first.

Hardik had to decide who would get the choice to bat first between Tilak and Suryakumar. The Mumbai Indians captain asked his teammates to put their one hand forward in such a way that all three of them have their hands together.

Then, just like their childhood days, where they played gully cricket, the players had to raise their hands and either keep it straight or turn it. In the video shared by Mumbai Indians on X, Hardik Pandya said that the person whose sign is different from him will win and decide.

After two attempts, Suryakumar Yadav finally got it right. Yadav then allowed Tilak Varma to bat first. You can watch the video here:

The video shared by MI on X made the cricket fans nostalgic. The clip has received almost 3,000 likes on the social media platform. Over 45,000 users have viewed this tweet on X already.

Can Hardik Pandya lead Mumbai Indians to their 6th IPL trophy?

Mumbai Indians have not won a single IPL trophy after 2020. They made it to the playoffs in 2023 but lost against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In 2024, MI finished last in the standings despite the return of Hardik Pandya to the franchise.

Hardik will be under enormous pressure in IPL 2025 because MI have a stellar team on paper. If MI fail to make it to the playoffs once again, Hardik's place as a captain might be in danger. MI will start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.

