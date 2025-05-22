Hardik Pandya poses with Wankhede groundstaff after MI seal playoff spot with huge win over DC in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya posed with the Wankhede Stadium's groundstaff after the massive victory over the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as 10 to 11 groundstaff posed with the all-rounder, who stood in the middle smiling.

Although the Mumbai Indians began their campaign poorly, their six-match winning streak played a massive part in qualifying for the playoffs. As a result, the five-time champions joined the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings in the top four.

Watch the video below as Pandya poses with the ground staff:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Having won the title on five occasions, Mumbai Indians will look to seal their sixth crown. They have also reached the IPL playoffs 11 times.

Hardik Pandya fails with the bat but Mumbai Indians still amass a match-winning total

Mumbai Indians. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Hardik Pandya managed only three runs off the six deliveries he faced against the Capitals before being dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera. However, it didn't stop the Mumbai Indians from reaching a match-winning total of 180/5 despite being 123/5 in the 17th over. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 73, while Naman Dhir chipped in with a late assault of 24 off eight deliveries.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner snared three wickets apiece to bowl the visiting side out for 120 in an innings that lasted 18.2 overs, ending Delhi's playoff hopes. Sameer Rizvi was the Capitals' top scorer with 39 off 35 deliveries. Suryakumar earned the Player of the Match award for his 43-ball 73, laced with seven fours and four sixes.

Although the Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs, they will be keen to secure one of the top two spots by winning the final match against the Punjab Kings on Monday in Jaipur. The Titans are holding the top spot with nine wins and three defeats in 12 matches.

With IPL 2025 resuming on May 17 after a one-week suspension, the rearranged dates means the final will take place on June 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More