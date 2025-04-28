Hardik Pandya reacts to brother Krunal’s heroics in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match with emotional post

Hardik Pandya congratulated his brother and star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Krunal put up a solid all-round display in RCB's game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 27.

Bowling first, Bengaluru restricted Delhi to just 162/8 from 20 overs. Krunal first bowled an important spell with the ball, returning with figures of 1/28 from his four overs. He was economical and also bagged the key wicket of Faf du Plessis.

In the chase, Bengaluru were in a tricky position when they lost three wickets with just 26 runs on the board. Promoted up the order under pressure, Krunal made the most of the opportunity. He looked scratchy at the start and took his time but played a brilliant knock once he was well set.

The left-hander smacked an unbeaten 73 off just 47 balls, hitting five boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 155.32. He was involved in a match-winning 119-run stand with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket. Eventually, RCB won the game by six wickets and nine balls to spare.

For his all-round display, Krunal was named the 'Player of the Match'. Reacting to his brother's heroics with the bat and ball, Hardik put up an emotional post with a story on his Instagram handle.

"All the hard work. Love you," he wrote on his story with a picture of Krunal in RCB colors after the game.

Screenshot of Hardik Pandya's story for Krunal Pandya - Source: Hardik Pandya/IG

RCB move to top of the table with win over DC

RCB registered their third successive win and also moved to the top of the table with the DC victory. They now have seven wins and three defeats from ten games. With 14 points, they are at the top position and a step closer to sealing their qualification for the playoffs.

Moreover, they continued their dominant and unbeaten run paway from home. RCB have played six away games so far this season and have won all of them.

After a bit of a break, they will return home to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a much-awaited clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

