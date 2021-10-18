"We call him grandpa; He literally functions like an Indian" - Hardik Pandya on his relationship with Kieron Pollard 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's relationship with fellow all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been well documented over the years. The duo have forged an impeccable chemistry on and off the field while representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Pollard's expertise when it comes to batting in death overs has rubbed off on Pandya as well. They have shared several match-winning partnerships with the franchise over the years, with the 2019 and 2020 campaigns being the ones to remember, especially.

Pandya noted how Pollard functions like an Indian, more so like a Gujarati when it comes to certain aspects. While speaking to Cricket Monthly, he said:

We call him grandpa. He is from West Indies but he is actually a Gujarati at heart. He literally functions like an Indian: a guy who believes in property, a guy who believes in investments, a guy who believes: instead of buying a car, I'll buy property because it will grow, ek rupiah nahin waste karoonga [I won't waste a rupee]."

The duo were not at their best in the recently concluded season of the IPL. Pollard chipped in on sporadic occasions across both legs, but Pandya struggled to adjust to the slow surfaces on offer in India and the UAE.

How Krunal is for me, Pollard is the same: Pandya

Pandya believes that just like Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard is also his elder brother. He recalled how Pollard has helped him with life advice on several occasions. He added:

"How Krunal is for me, Pollard is the same. He has been part of the international circuit for a long time. I don't sometimes understand how it functions, but he has taught me to let it be. I am very upfront if I don't like something. There are lots of times when he has calmed me down, lots of times when he has given me life lessons."

Pollard will be seen leading the West Indies side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

