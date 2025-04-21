Hardik Pandya scares Mumbai Indians owner with robo-dog after MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya playfully startled team owner Akash Ambani with the robot-dog ‘Champak’ following their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The much-anticipated clash took place on Sunday, April 20, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, CSK posted 176/5 in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube (50 off 32 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (53* off 35 balls) were the key contributors, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for MI.

In response, MI’s Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav delivered a spectacular performance. The pair put on a dominant 114-run partnership off just 54 balls for the second wicket, effectively sealing the victory for MI.

Rohit remained unbeaten on 76 off 45 balls, striking four fours and six sixes, while Suryakumar finished on 68* off 30 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes. MI cruised to a nine-wicket win with 26 balls to spare.

After the match, captain Hardik Pandya was seen controlling the robot-dog ‘Champak’ while standing next to Akash Ambani. At that moment, ‘Champak’ jumped, surprising Ambani and causing him to get a little startled.

With their third consecutive victory, MI has moved up to sixth place on the points table, having accumulated eight points from as many matches.

“We are playing simple cricket and sticking to our plans” - Hardik Pandya reflects on the team's dominant win against CSK

Mumbai Indians secured a dominant victory over Chennai Super Kings, defeating them by nine wickets while chasing down 177. During the post-match presentation, captain Hardik Pandya mentioned that the team has been focusing on the basics, playing simple cricket, and sticking to their plans. He said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“The way I think we are playing the sport, we knew it was going to be a high-scoring game and we took the percentage. The way Rohit & Suryakumar bat, it's a relief from outside. You don't have to worry about Rohit's form, when he comes good, we know the opposition will be out of the game and the way Surya batted it was great as well, that partnership took the game away. We are sticking to the basics. We are playing simple cricket and we are sticking to our plans. I think we weren't really far away from a win but we had to put things together.”

MI will be back in action next when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 23, in Hyderabad.

