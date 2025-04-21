Suryakumar Yadav posts passionate message for Rohit Sharma after scoring 76* off 45 in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt message for teammate Rohit Sharma after the veteran opener delivered a match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The much-anticipated clash took place on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat, CSK posted a competitive total of 176/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shivam Dube (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*). Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI, claiming two wickets.

In reply, Ryan Rickelton provided a quick start with 24 runs off 19 deliveries. However, the spotlight was firmly on Rohit Sharma, who finally found his rhythm and notched up his first fifty of the season. He formed a dominant partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, the duo putting on an unbeaten 114-run stand off just 54 balls.

Rohit anchored the chase with an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls, while Suryakumar blazed his way to 68* off only 30 deliveries. Their commanding partnership led MI to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory, achieved with 26 balls to spare.

Following the game, Suryakumar shared a passionate message for Rohit Sharma on Instagram Stories, writing:

“Just GOAT stuff.”

Suryakumar Yadav posts passionate message for Rohit Sharma (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)

Mumbai Indians climbed to sixth in the standings after the victory, bringing their tally to eight points from eight games.

“It was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset” - Rohit Sharma reflects on his match-winning fifty against the Super Kings in IPL 2025

Heading into the clash against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma had endured a tough season with the bat, managing just 82 runs across six innings. However, the Mumbai Indians opener turned things around in style, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 76 to guide his team to a comprehensive victory. While accepting the Player of the Match award, the veteran batter said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

“After being here for such a long period of time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. For me, it was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset. It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing.”

The 37-year-old has now accumulated 158 runs in seven innings, including a half-century.

