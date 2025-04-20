"I hope this is the last of Ravindra Jadeja" - Fans unhappy despite all-rounder scoring 53* off 35 in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Ravindra Jadeja looked sluggish with the bat before getting to his half-century for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The left-hander, who walked in at No. 4, scored an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls at a strike rate of 151.43, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. This was his first fifty of the 2025 season and the 10th half-century overall.

The Saurashtra batter failed to accelerate his innings, barring 15 runs off his last five balls in the 20th over, which included one six and a four. His other promising shot came against Ashwani Kumar in the 16th over, where he hit a maximum.

During his knock, Jadeja also shared a valuable 79-run partnership off 50 deliveries with Shivam Dube for the fourth wicket.

Notably, Jadeja was retained by CSK for INR 16 crore ahead of the mega auction last year. The 36-year-old has managed 145 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 126.08 this season.

Fans on X questioned Ravindra Jadeja for his intent during the majority of his 53-run knock. One user wrote:

"This game's gone long back, but I hope this is the last of Ravindra Jadeja batting at no.4 for CSK."

Another user commented:

"Thank you for your services, Sir Ravindra Jadeja.. It's time to call it a day from playing this league."

One user shared a meme:

Here are a few more reactions:

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja hit 50s as CSK set a 177-run target for MI in IPL 2025 match; Ayush Mhatre shines on debut

Half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK post 176/5 in their IPL 2025 match against MI in IPL 2025. Dube, in particular, scored a quickfire 50 off 32 deliveries, comprising four sixes and two boundaries.

Like Jadeja, the southpaw also struggled during the majority of his innings before setting off in the last few overs. Earlier, Ayush Mahtre shone on his debut, scoring a brisk 32 off 15 balls, hitting two maximums and four boundaries.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with excellent figures of 2/25 in his four overs. Mitchell Santner was the most economical of the lot, finishing with figures of 1/14 in his three overs. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar and Ashwani Kumar shared one wicket apiece.

Follow the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

