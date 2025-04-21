Rohit Sharma gets awarded shades in dressing room for being 'maverick' of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma roared back to form with an unbeaten 76-run knock off 45 balls in the side's dominant nine-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The ace batter received a special dressing room award for his batting exploits.
Sharma received a pair of aviator sunglasses as he won the MI dressing room award, 'Maverick.' Sharing the video of the former Mumbai captain being handed shades, the franchise wrote on X:
"A maverick performance from our 𝐌𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐎."
Rohit Sharma's form came under the scanner following a string of dismal performances. However, the 37-year-old silenced his naysayers with a brilliant match-winning knock against CSK.
He stitched together a fantastic second-wicket partnership of 114* in 54 balls with Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 30). MI chased the 177-run target in just 15.4 overs to claim two valuable points.
The Hardik Pandya-led side have four wins and as many defeats to their name in IPL 2025 at this juncture. They have a net run rate of 0.483 and are placed sixth in the points table.
"I am not going to doubt myself" - Rohit Sharma opens up on his IPL 2025 form
Rohit Sharma was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his splendid batting against CSK. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he weighed in on how being an experienced campaigner helps amid a form slump.
He said (via ESPNcricinfo):
"Today was a very good game for us. After being here for such a long period of time, it is very easy to start doubting yourself and start getting worried. For me it was about keep doing what I do, practice well and hit the ball well. I know it has been a while, but that is where the experience of being here helps. I wanted to hit the ball, but it was important for me to hold my shape. It is not happening consistently, but I am not going to doubt myself. We spoke about it."
Sharma has amassed 158 runs across seven innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 154.90. MI will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.
