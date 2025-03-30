Hardik Pandya slapped with fine for slow over-rate during GT vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya has been handed an INR 12 lac fine for the team's slow over-rate in Match 9 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT). The fixture took place on Saturday (March 29) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Shubman Gill-led side batted first in the contest and posted 196 on the board, with Sai Sudharsan (63) emerging as the top-scorer. Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2/29. Notably, MI were already penalized for their slow over-rate, as only four fielders were allowed outside the 30-yard circle during the last over of GT's innings.

Thereafter, MI failed to get a good start, losing two wickets in the powerplay. Although, Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Tilak Varma (39) contributed for the side, the visitors lost by 36 runs. Captain Hardik Pandya struggled to get going, as he could score only 11 off 17 balls.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh," an official statement read.

It is worth noting that Pandya missed MI's opening encounter of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings due to a similar reason. MI's third slow over-rate offense in their final league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants resulted in the all-rounder facing a fine and a one-match ban.

Nevertheless, the rule to ban the skipper for a team's slow over-rate offense has been quashed from the IPL 2025 season.

Hardik Pandya reflects on MI's loss to GT

During the post-match presentation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya expressed disappointment with the team's loss against GT. While lauding the opposition batters, Pandya also felt that MI made some basic errors, which resulted in the loss. He said:

"Tough to put it together, I think in batting and bowling we were 15-20 runs short in both places. We were not professional in the field, we made basic errors and that cost us 20-25 runs and in a T20 game that is quite a lot. They (GT openers) batted brilliantly, only a couple of deliveries here and there. They were quite exceptional, they didn't take many chances, they did the right stuff, they were able to get runs without playing many risky shots. We were doing catch-up since then."

Pandya also wants the batters to play with intent going forward and adjust according to the surface. He added:

"At the moment we all need to take responsibility, it's still early stages. Batters have to come to the party, hopefully they do that soon. On this wicket they (slower deliveries) were the toughest balls, some were shooting, some were bouncing, as batters it becomes difficult. They (GT bowlers) did what I did with the ball."

The Hardik Pandya-led MI are yet to open their account in IPL 2025, losing back-to-back games. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next league match on Monday (March 31) in Mumbai.

