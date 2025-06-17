Hardik Pandya unwinds with a vacation in Goa after IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making the most of his time off the game by taking a vacation to Goa. The 31-year-old traveled to the exotic destination following the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram story, in which he could be seen chilling in Goa. In one of the photographs, the star cricketer was seen enjoying near a swimming pool.

Screenshots of Hardik Pandya's Instagram stories.

The IPL 2025 marked Hardik's second year as the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper. Under his leadership, the five-time champions finished fourth in the points table by winning eight out of the 14 league games.

Trending

He played an impactful cameo in MI's 20-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 22 off nine balls. He struck three sixes in the final over off Gerald Coetzee's bowling to help his side register 228/5 in 20 overs.

However, MI failed to qualify for the final. They crashed out of the tournament with a five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2.

Hardik scored 224 runs across 12 innings at a strike rate of 163.50 in the edition. He was MI's third-highest wicket-taker, bagging 14 scalps from as many innings at an economy rate of 9.77.

"In tears right now" - Hardik Pandya got emotional after Krunal Pandya's stunning performance for RCB in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya played a starring role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) six-run win over PBKS in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3. The left-arm spinner was adjudged the Player of the Match as RCB successfully defended a 190-run total.

Krunal conceded just 17 runs from his four overs while picking up the crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the summit clash for his brilliant bowling exploits.

Reacting to his sibling's wonderful performance in the all-important encounter, Hardik wrote in an Instagram story:

"In tears right now. Proud of you bhai."

Screenshot of Hardik Pandya's Instagram story.

RCB trumped PBKS to clinch their maiden IPL title and end an 18-year trophy drought.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More