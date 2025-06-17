Hardik Pandya unwinds with a vacation in Goa after IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making the most of his time off the game by taking a vacation to Goa. The 31-year-old traveled to the exotic destination following the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Hardik shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram story, in which he could be seen chilling in Goa. In one of the photographs, the star cricketer was seen enjoying near a swimming pool.
The IPL 2025 marked Hardik's second year as the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper. Under his leadership, the five-time champions finished fourth in the points table by winning eight out of the 14 league games.
He played an impactful cameo in MI's 20-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 22 off nine balls. He struck three sixes in the final over off Gerald Coetzee's bowling to help his side register 228/5 in 20 overs.
However, MI failed to qualify for the final. They crashed out of the tournament with a five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2.
Hardik scored 224 runs across 12 innings at a strike rate of 163.50 in the edition. He was MI's third-highest wicket-taker, bagging 14 scalps from as many innings at an economy rate of 9.77.
"In tears right now" - Hardik Pandya got emotional after Krunal Pandya's stunning performance for RCB in IPL 2025
Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya played a starring role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) six-run win over PBKS in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3. The left-arm spinner was adjudged the Player of the Match as RCB successfully defended a 190-run total.
Krunal conceded just 17 runs from his four overs while picking up the crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the summit clash for his brilliant bowling exploits.
Reacting to his sibling's wonderful performance in the all-important encounter, Hardik wrote in an Instagram story:
"In tears right now. Proud of you bhai."
RCB trumped PBKS to clinch their maiden IPL title and end an 18-year trophy drought.
