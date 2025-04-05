"Hardik Pandya is not warming up to bat but fight Tilak Varma"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's narrow defeat vs LSG in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a 12-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling IPL 2025 match on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As a result, LSG occupy the sixth spot in the points table with two wins from four games, while MI are just below them in the seventh position.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, LSG notched up a daunting total of 203/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh (60), Aiden Markram (53), Ayush Badoni (30), and David Miller (27) chipped in with valuable contributions for the hosts in the batting department. Hardik Pandya (5/36) was the pick of the MI bowling unit.

In reply, MI could only reach 191/5 in 20 overs and fell 13 runs short of securing their second win in IPL 2025. Suryakumar Yadav (67), Naman Dhir (46), and Hardik Pandya (28*) performed well for the visiting side, but others failed to support them.

Ad

Trending

Friday's IPL 2025 match between LSG and MI entertained the fans with thrilling action between bat and ball. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We win and lose as a team"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after loss vs LSG in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss, saying:

"Disappointing to lose, maybe in the field those 10-12 runs we gave were too much on this wicket. We just fell short in the end. I've always enjoyed my bowling, haven't had many options, tried to read the wicket well and take the smarter options. My mindset is to bowl more dot balls and create pressure and the batters make mistakes."

Ad

Pandya continued:

"Really enjoy my bowling, and today was one of those days. As a batting unit, we fell short, don't want to point out anyone. We win and lose as a team. If we want to take responsibility, we'd take it as a whole unit and I'll take ownership. That was obvious, we needed some hits, in cricket sometimes one of those days come when you try but it doesn't come off."

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to action on Saturday (April 5) as they will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 28 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More