“Hardik Pandya will look to get this out straightaway” – Wasim Jaffer reacts to Mumbai Indians opening game vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed new Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya to keep emotions on the side for their opening game against Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Jaffer pointed out that Gill will lead an IPL franchise for the first time and backed Pandya to stay ruthless against the Titans, a side he led to consecutive finals, including a trophy in the inaugural edition, in their first two seasons.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that a win will help him lead by example after replacing five-time champion Rohit Sharma as MI’s skipper. Jaffer’s comments came as IPL released the schedule for the first 21 games on Thursday, February 22.

He told Star Sports:

“I think Hardik Pandya will look to get this out straight away, and if he gets one win, he will set an example of how he's leading by example. He will be looking to stamp his authority in the game.”

Jaffer continued:

“It will be the first game for Shubman Gill as the captain of Gujarat Titans. And for Mumbai, Hardik is coming back and leading so it will be mixed emotions for Mumbai Indians fans. We can expect that it will be a full house that day with almost 120,000 people, that's a fixture to look forward to.”

Ashish Nehra explained why Gujarat Titans have appointed Shubman Gill as captain for IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has shared why they appointed young batter Shubman Gill as their captain for IPL 2024 following the auction in December.

He told the Times of India:

“IPL is a fast game and it throws challenges for everyone. We have seen how Shubman Gill has been playing for three-four years and how he has shaped up. He is 24-25, but he has a good head on his shoulders. We are there to support him. We believe in him that’s why we have made him the captain.”

Nehra continued:

“I am not someone who will always go by results. There are so many other things too. Yes, everyone strives for results. Everyone looks for results. But when it captaincy, you must see different things. We are very confident that Shubman is the right guy.”

Gill has been elevated to the role of captain following a breakthrough season in the cash-rich league. The right-handed batter emerged as the leading runscorer last year, with 890 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 157.80, hitting three centuries and four fifties.

