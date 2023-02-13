Harmanpreet Kaur sold to Mumbai Indians in WPL Auction 2023 

India women's team white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians at the 2023 Women's Premier League Auction on Monday, February 13, held at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Harmanpreet was the second player from the marquee list to go under the hammer. Delhi Capitals initially showed interest in the batting all-rounder as they raised their initial bid of INR 50 lakh.

The Capitals faced stiff competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the two IPL teams were determined to secure the services of the Indian captain. As RCB almost pulled out of the race, Mumbai Indians challenged the Capitals, who pulled out of the race as well.

UP Warriorz made an attempt when the bidding was at INR 1.50 crore but MI were persistent in their stand. The five-time IPL winners finally bagged a deal for Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.80 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur numbers in T20Is

Harmanpreet is the leading run-scorer for India in the Women's T20 Internationals with 2956 runs in 132 innings at an average of 28.15 and a strike rate of 106.55, including nine fifties and a hundred.

The Punjab-born batter's experience of playing in overseas leagues with the Melbourne Renegades (WBBL) and Manchester Originals (Women's Hundred) will serve as impetus for the Mumbai Indians women's team in the first season of the WPL.

She could also be a pick for the captaincy role as she has donned the hat for Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenger, winning three titles, including one in 2022.

Harmanpreet is currently leading the Indian women's team in the ongoing 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. India started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan under Harmanpreet's leadership in Cape Town on Sunday.

Earlier in the auction, RCB roped in the services of ace Indian opener Smriti Mandhana for INR 3.40 crore.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes