"Harry Brook's absence does make the batting order a little light" - Former India spinner on big challenge on DC in IPL 2025

Former India off spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons that Harry Brook pulling out of IPL 2025 is a major setback for Delhi Capitals (DC) as he was expected to be their main power hitter. Harbhajan opined that DC will need KL Rahul to have another big season with the bat to try and make up for Brook's loss to some extent.

England batter Brook has pulled out of the IPL for the second year in a row. He was purchased by DC for ₹6.25 crore at the auction. The aggressive batter missed IPL 2024 as well, pulling out of the edition due to the death of his grandmother. As per BCCI's new rules, he is likely to be banned from the IPL for two years.

While discussing Brook's decision to pull out of IPL 2025, Harbhajan opined that DC's batting looks thin in the England batter's absence. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Harry Brook's absence does make the batting order a little light because of the lack of power-hitting options. Stubbs is the only one, and you can't expect him to come good in every game."

The 44-year-old further stated that Rahul, who was purchased by DC for ₹14 crore at the mega auction, would have to score plenty of runs for the franchise. He said:

"KL Rahul might have to do what he always does. He will have to take the responsibility and score a lot of runs. They still need finishers - you can't expect KL to be there in the second over and the last over. So that will be a challenge. Things are looking a little difficult."

Leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024, Rahul scored 520 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 136.12. LSG, however, failed to qualify for the playoffs following which the batter was released by the franchise.

"The mindset will be different here" - Harbhajan Singh on possibility of Rahul batting in the middle-order for DC

Rahul has done an impressive job for India batting in the middle-order in ODIs. Some experts reckon that he could perform a similar role for DC in IPL 2025. Harbhajan, however, feels that performances in one-dayers and T20s can be compared. He stated:

"We'll have to wait and watch. This is a different format. T20s and ODIs are completely different formats. You may say that in ODIs KL Rahul usually comes into bat with around 15 overs remaining. But, in those situations, you can afford to play some dot balls. In T20s, every dot ball is crucial and amps up the pressure on the batting team. The mindset will be different here."

Batting at No. 6 for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rahul contributed 140 runs in four innings (three not outs) at a strike rate of 97.90. He chipped in with crucial cameos in the semifinal as well as the final.

