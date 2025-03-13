Harry Brook banned for two years from IPL after pulling out for second successive season: Reports

England's all-format cricketer Harry Brook has reportedly been banned for two years after pulling out of the IPL for the second successive season. According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the England Cricket Board (ECB) about the same.

According to the new rule of the IPL, a player shall be banned for a couple of years from participating in the tournament if they pull out after being picked in the auction. However, exceptions can be made for injuries, but the respective boards must officially confirm the medical reasons.

A BCCI official told The Indian Express:

"An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it."

Harry Brook had also withdrawn from last year's IPL edition after the auction, citing his grandmother's demise, and was contracted by the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals again secured his services in the auction, shelling out ₹6.25 crore but Brook withdrew as he wishes to concentrate on international cricket, especially after a forgettable Champions Trophy.

His only IPL season came in 2023 when he made 190 runs from 11 matches for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals yet to name Harry Brook's replacement

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Delhi Capitals are yet to name Brook's replacement for the IPL 2025, which begins on March 22. They have also not confirmed their skipper but Axar Patel is likely to take on the role after KL Rahul reportedly declined it.

The Capitals had released Rishabh Pant from their side, with the keeper-batter now set to captain the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after fetching a contract of ₹27 crore in the auction. The two sides will open their IPL 2025 campaign against one another on March 24 in Vishakhapatnam.

