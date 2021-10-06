×
"Harshal Patel is just Xerox copy of peak Dwayne Bravo" - Fans heap praise on RCB bowler after he became the highest wicket-taker in a single season among Indian bowlers

Modified Oct 06, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Harshal Patel's golden run of form with the ball continued as he picked up three wickets against SRH. He played a crucial role in restricting them to 141/7 on a two-paced wicket. Courtesy of his three wickets in this game, Patel's tally in the IPL 2021 now stands at 29. This is the highest for any Indian bowler in a single season.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up 27 wickets last year, but Harshal Patel overtook him and set a new record this year.

Only Dwayne Bravo (32) and Kagiso Rabada (30) have taken more wickets than the RCB bowler in a single edition of the IPL so far. The RCB team still have a couple more matches left in the season at least. This means that Harshal Patel has a good chance of usurping the duo to secure the top slot on this list.

The Twitterati was delighted to witness consistent performances from Harshal Patel this season and took to Twitter to heap praise on him. Here are some of the best reactions:

There Was a time RCB’s death bowling cost them no. Of matches .
But now I rearly remember Any team Scoring runs fluently . #IPL2021 #rcb #RCBvSRH
Other teams to Harshal Patel: #RCBvSRH #SRHvRCB #wicketsandmorewickets #purplepatel https://t.co/jSiRFuBDjC
#RCBvSRHSunrisers Hyderabad sets a target of 142 runs SRH fans: https://t.co/xi0Zj24eRg
Accuracy... Execution...Harshal Patel
Purple Patel at his best!!
Siraj too have been really impressive with his slower Yorkers...
#RCBvSRH
#RCBvsSRH #RCBvSRHHarshal Patel - Purple Patel THE GOAT. https://t.co/UinJVuvqx5
RCB BOWLING 🙌🙌🙌
@RCBTweets #IPL2021 #RCBvSRH https://t.co/gl1n5482xV
Harshal patel comes to bowl Batting team : https://t.co/FvoWyd0uHA
If the pitches at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 are going to be similar to these, picking Harshal Patel might not be a bad idea. (Changes allowed till October 10!). A horses-for-courses practical selection. What do you guys think?
Batter gifting their wicket to Harshal Patel in this IPL - https://t.co/GlarHX26fQ
#memeofthematch
Harshal Patel after taking one Wicket - https://t.co/3btxZjWM18
Harshal Patel: *bowling one slow ball after another*Batters: https://t.co/eRSH5DUkIA
I hope it's not too late to pick Harshal Patel for T20 World Cup since we'll be playing it on these grounds. #RCBvSRH
Harshal patel to virat kohli
#auntysocial @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/9FuQcJZjBW
Most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a single IPL season:29* - Harshal Patel (2021)
27 - Bumrah (2020)
26 - Bhuvneshwar (2017)
24 - Unadkat (2017)
23 - Bhuvneshwar (2016), Chahal (2015), Mohit Sharma (2014), Vinay Kumar (2013), RP Singh (2009)#RCBvSRH | #IPL2021
Harshal Patel is just Xerox copy of peak Dwayne Bravo 🔥. #RCBvSRH https://t.co/vKwSn9lzUu

"You can expect Kohli to have a 600-run season but you can't expect that from Maxwell": Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir defended Virat Kohli's low strike rate in the middle overs of the IPL. He asserted that the RCB skipper is playing his role of anchor to perfection in the team.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the RCB's clash against SRH, Gautam Gambhir reviewed the performance of the RCB batting line-up and said:

"Strike-rates are very overrated. You can expect Kohli to have a 600-run season but you can't expect that from Maxwell, and you can never have Maxwell batting at a [strike rate of] 120-125 and expect Kohli to be batting on 160. So both of them are different and it's a combination of everyone that makes a successful side."

Also Read

He continued:

"It depends on the wicket and I believe the reason is Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. He feels that those two guys can accelerate and he can play an anchor role in the second half, which he has done really well. That's probably why he prefers to open the batting, get momentum in the first six overs and then continue batting while someone else from the other end can accelerate. "
