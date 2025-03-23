"Has anyone ever been able to control Dhoni?" - Suryakumar Yadav's massive statement on CSK legend ahead of MI's IPL 2025 opener

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav was at his candid best when asked about his side's plans to contain MS Dhoni in their IPL 2025 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams will renew their intense rivalry at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Dhoni will be playing his 18th consecutive IPL season despite being 43. Yet, he showed no signs of slowing down with the bat last year, scoring at a strike rate of over 220 with 13 maximums in 73 balls faced.

When asked in the pre-match press conference about his plan to control Dhoni, Surya hilariously said (via Hindustan Times):

"Control who? Umpires? Has anyone ever been able to control Dhoni in so many years?"

He added:

"It's always an excitement when you come to Chennai and watch him come out of the dressing room, it's always a good thing. You learnt so many good things from him, and we still do whenever we get an opportunity we have a chat with him. I'm excited to see him again, but I will be leading against him so it will be a good challenge."

Despite their incredible past with five titles each, both MI and CSK missed out on playoff qualification in IPL 2024. MI's drought extends further, with the side qualifying for the knockouts only once in the last for years.

Meanwhile, CSK won the title in IPL 2023, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling finale.

Suryakumar Yadav's MI hold slender edge over CSK in IPLs

The MI-CSK IPL rivalry has thrilled fans over the years, with both sides emerging as the two most successful franchises in league history. When it comes to head-to-head meetings, MI hold a slender 20-17 edge over CSK in 37 outings.

However, CSK have enjoyed more success in the rivalry in recent times, winning their last three IPL games against MI in 2023 and 2024. MI's last win over CSK came back in the 2022 season.

MI will also field a depleted side for the upcoming CSK clash, with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and regular skipper Hardik Pandya missing in action due to injury and suspension, respectively.

