"Has done just enough to have that fear factor around him" - Shaun Pollock feels LSG have to play Quinton de Kock against RR

Former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock feels it is the right time for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to bring explosive opener Quinton de Kock back into their playing XI for their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock joined the LSG squad a bit late due to national commitments. But by then, Kyle Mayers had taken his chances well to score two half-centuries. The LSG management have since stuck to the opening combination of KL Rahul and Mayers, keeping De Kock on the bench.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the RR vs LSG game, here's what Shaun Pollock had to say about Quinton de Kock's intimidating presence in the middle for the opposition:

"I think it's time. Quinton de Kock may not be as big a player as Chris Gayle, but has done just enough to have that fear factor around him. Kyle Mayers has taken his chances well, but it's probably time to say, 'Okay Quinny, back into the mix.'"

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar was also present on the panel. She too couldn't believe how De Kock hasn't even played a single IPL game this season so far.

She said:

"I still have question marks over why Quinton de Kock hasn't got first preference almost immediately. I understand Kyle Mayers has done well for them, but he has also tapered off a bit lately. Someone like Quinny and the striking ability that he has, I am still scratching my head."

Shaun Pollock on why Ravi Bishnoi was under bowled by LSG against PBKS

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when KL Rahul introduced Ravi Bishnoi into the attack in the 15th over of the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) chase. The spinner could only complete 2.3 overs and many felt it was a blunder from the LSG skipper.

However, Shaun Pollock tried to make sense of the decision by explaining how Bishnoi could have been a favorable match-up to the left-handers in the Punjab team.

He stated:

"I think he (Bishnoi) prefers to stay over the wicket to left-handers and slide it across and that helps the batter use the width. Since there were many left-handers (in Punjab) that might have played it's part (in Bishnoi bowling late in the innings). But I like the pace with which he bowls."

With bigger square boundaries at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Ravi Bishnoi could play a crucial role for the Super Giants in their upcoming clash against RR.

