"Has to be sacked" - Fans react as Glenn Maxwell gets out for a duck in RCB vs LSG clash of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Glenn Maxwell scored a two-ball duck in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Bengaluru needed Maxwell to fire with the bat after losing openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis within the powerplay. However, the swashbuckling batter's disappointing run in IPL 2024 continued as he departed without getting off the mark.

Maxwell was dismissed in the sixth over off Mayank Yadav's bowling. He was undone by the speedster's express pace and was caught at mid-on after miscuing a pull shot.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment over Glenn Maxwell's performance. Here are some of the top reactions:

Chasing a 182-run target, Bengaluru got off to a poor start, with their top order big guns Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell returning to the hut early.

While Maxwell failed with the bat, he did a fine job with the ball earlier in the match. He picked up two wickets and gave away just 23 runs from his full quota of four overs. For Lucknow, Quinton de Kock scored 81, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 40 from just 21 balls.

Glenn Maxwell has looked out of form with the bat in IPL 2024

Glenn Maxwell was expected to be a pivotal cog in Bengaluru's batting lineup in the ongoing IPL 2024. However, his performances have left a lot to be desired.

The dynamic batter bagged a golden duck in RCB's IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He failed to turn things around in the subsequent fixture, managing just three runs during his short stay at the crease against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He did give the RCB fans hope with a decent knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), contributing 28 runs from 19 balls. The experienced batter has just 31 runs to his name from four outings at an average of 7.75 in IPL 2024.