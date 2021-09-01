"Have worked on some of the technicalities of my bowling" - Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat is currently getting ready for the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The tournament suffered a postponement in the first week of May after a cluster of COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble. It will now resume on the 19th of September.

After an underwhelming IPL 2020 in the UAE, Jaydev Unadkat fared much better in the first half of this year's tournament. The Saurashtra-born cricketer has taken four wickets in as many games at 28.25. His best figures of 3/15 came against the Delhi Capitals, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Jaydev Unadkat revealed that he has made some changes to his bowling and spent a significant amount of time on that. The 29-year old remarked he also needed time to get used to those changes.

"I've worked on some of the technicalities in my bowling. I wanted to make a few changes in my bowling action, so was working on that and that itself requires a good amount of time, so I was devoted towards making those changes and getting used to them."

It's been a good start for the team and me personally: Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat said he felt satisfied with his performance and talked about his match-winning haul against Delhi. Unadkat hopes to continue his good run by implementing his tweaks during the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

"It's been a good start for the team and me personally. That game was crucial, I was coming back into the team, so I had to do well. I was pretty happy with the way I was bowling in that part of the season and I'll be looking to continue doing the same in this phase as well, but with a few improvements that I've been working on during the off-season," Unadkat said as quoted by ANI News.

Rajasthan Royals are currently fifth in the points table and will start their second phase against Punjab Kings in Dubai. They have also announced replacements for the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Andrew Tye as all three players have pulled out of the squad ahead of the UAE leg.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra