"Haydos, I have found a gem!" - Matthew Hayden reveals interaction with Ricky Ponting over young PBKS star in IPL 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 27, 2025 00:15 IST
Australia v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Mathew Hayden is commentating in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Matthew Hayden revealed his interaction with Ricky Ponting over young Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Prabhsimran Singh at the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 24-year-old has showcased his talent with the bat this season.

PBKS played KKR at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. On commentary duty during the game, Hayden revealed his interaction with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting about Prabhsimran Singh. He said before the start of the season when he met Ponting, his fellow Australian described Prabhsimran as a "gem".

"I met Ricky in Ahmedabad right at the start of this season and he seemed very excited. He said 'Haydos, I have found a gem!' Ricky doesn't get excited so easily so this proves how impressed he was with Prabhsimran," Hayden stated (via Hindustan Times).
Prabhsimran has played a few impactful innings so far this season. His most recent one game in the game against KKR as the right-hander got Punjab off to a flyer with his blazing half-century.

He made 83 runs off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 169.39. Overall, he has scored 292 runs this season at an average of 32.44 and a strike-rate of 168.78.

KKR-PBKS fixture called off as rain has final say

Meanwhile, the match between KKR and PBKS was called off and produced no result as rain had the last laugh. Batting first, Punjab has put up 201/4 on the back of half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya (69 off 35).

KKR openers Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz walked out for the chase. However, they had batted just for an over and put up seven runs when rain interrupted and the covers were called for. The rain was steady and persistent due to which no further play was possible and the match had be called off.

As a result, both teams were awarded a point each. KKR now have three wins, five losses, and a no-result from nine matches, gathering seven points. They are placed seventh on the table. Meanwhile, PBKS have five wins, three defeats and a no-result. With 11 points, they are now fourth on the table.

Edited by Arshit Garg
