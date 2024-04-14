"He is a 42-year-old MS Dhoni" - Irfan Pathan on whether he sees former CSK skipper bat up the order in IPL 2024 clash vs MI

Irfan Pathan doesn't expect former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to bat up the order in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two five-time IPL champions will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. While CSK have won three of their first five games and are placed third on the points table, MI have registered two victories in their first five outings and occupy the seventh position in the standings.

On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked whether he sees Dhoni batting up the order in CSK's clash against MI. He replied in the negative, reasoning:

"The expectation will be there. However, he is a 42-year-old MS Dhoni. We still say that he is young because he has maintained himself like that. The way he used to come earlier after 10 to 11 overs, he used to drive, set up, and then finish the game."

"He has given himself a small role now where he comes to bat in the last two to three overs and plays big shots. So I don't see it happening. However, if it happens, it's better for everyone, including the fans," the former India all-rounder added.

Dhoni has smashed 39 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 185.71 in three innings in IPL 2024. He is yet to be dismissed and smoked an unbeaten 37 off just 16 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Who will win, will be a very big question" - Irfan Pathan on Suryakumar Yadav's potential battle with Ravindra Jadeja in MI-CSK clash

Irfan Pathan was further asked about his thoughts on Suryakumar Yadav's potential contest with Ravindra Jadeja

"This battle will happen for sure because Ravindra Jadeja bowls at the stage where Suryakumar Yadav bats. Who will win, will be a very big question. Ravindra Jadeja bowls at the stumps and Suryakumar Yadav plays the stump line sometimes on the off side, at times on the leg side, and plays the sweep on other occasions," he responded.

The former CSK player reckons the Mumbai Indians batter has the edge in the battle.

"He plays not only with the bowling but also with the bowler's mind. The bowler in front of him is very strong. However, I feel the scales will be tilted towards Suryakumar Yadav winning this battle because the match is in Mumbai and he knows that pitch very well. You don't get much turn there," Pathan explained.

Suryakumar does not have a great overall record against Jadeja. The unconventional batter has managed 48 runs at a paltry average of 12.00 and a below-par strike rate of 77.40 against the left-arm spinner.

