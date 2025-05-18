"He actually had COVID" - SRH head coach provides crucial update regarding Travis Head's availability ahead of IPL 2025 match versus LSG

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori has revealed that explosive opening batter Travis Head is yet to rejoin the squad after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for a week. Barring all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who is part of South Africa's World Test Championship (WTC) Final squad, the Orange Army were not expected to have any unavailability issues.

SRH were officially eliminated from the playoffs race after their home clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) was washed out due to rain on May 5. But they still have three matches remaining, against LSG, RCB, and KKR, two of which could have massive implications on how the final four could shape up in the points table.

SRH have not had a memorable season with the bat, after failing to execute their ultra-aggressive approach on the field. But, the Australian opener is still absolutely integral to their plans, and is currently the third highest run-scorer for the franchise in IPL 2025, with 281 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 156.11.

Daniel Vettori revealed that Head is expected to arrive in India on May 19, on the very same day of the clash against LSG, which effectively rules him out.

“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning. He was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel. He’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that," Daniel Vettori said in the pre-match press conference (via Sportstar).

In Head's absence, SRH have the option to promote Ishan Kishan to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, or even bring in Atharva Taide from the bench.

Travis Head had contracted COVID-19 during the 2021-22 Ashes as well

The left-handed batter was ruled out of the fourth Test against England during the 2021-22 Ashes on home soil when COVID-19 was at its height. He was largely asymptomatic on that occasion, and returned to the playing XI in the series finale in Hobart, scoring a memorable quick-fire hundred.

SRH would love to have Head back in the mix for the final leg of the season in the clashes against their Southern rivals, Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to avoid the wooden spoon. The Orange Army will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first match since the resumption at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

