"He is actually made for Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra lauds Sai Sudharsan's knock in GT's IPL 2025 win vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Sai Sudharsan for playing an enterprising but technically correct knock in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) IPL 2025 win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He opined that the GT opener's game is ideally suited for Test cricket and that he would represent India in the longest format.

Sudharsan scored 63 runs off 41 deliveries as GT set MI a 197-run target in Match 9 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The home team then restricted Hardik Pandya and company to 160/6 to register a 36-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Sudharsan for scoring his runs at a brisk pace without resorting to unconventional shots.

"Sai Sudharsan - how well he bats. This guy will play Test cricket. He is actually made for Test cricket. He makes us realize repeatedly that a great technique doesn't slow you down. It liberates you, sets you free, and prepares you for playing shots," he said (15:40).

Chopra highlighted a few delightful shots played by the left-handed opener.

"Three of his shots were my favorites. He jumped down the track and hit a straight drive off Trent Boult. It was extremely beautiful. Then it was the same middle stump ball and he flicked it for a four towards midwicket. Then he hit a straight six off a spinner," he observed.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler's decent contributions helped GT post a big total.

"This guy is outstanding. He hits in such a way that he pierces the two fielders in the deep. He batted incredibly well. Gill got a start. Buttler also got a start, there was a little flair in the end, and they reached 196 overall," Chopra noted.

Shubman Gill scored 38 runs off 27 deliveries and added 78 runs for the opening wicket with Sai Sudharsan. The latter and Jos Buttler (39 off 24) then stitched together a 51-run second-wicket partnership to ensure GT reached a total close to 200 despite losing a flurry of wickets towards the end of their innings.

"Siraj came at the start and got both openers out" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's spells in GT's IPL 2025 win vs MI

Mohammed Siraj castled Rohit Sharma in his first over in GT's IPL 2025 win against MI. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for bowling potent and economical spells in the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 win against the Mumbai Indians.

"Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bowled four overs apiece. One (Siraj) bowled 12 dot balls and the other bowled 14 dot balls. Totally 26 dot balls, which is more than a bowling spell. Siraj came at the start and got both openers out," he said (17:10).

The analyst pointed out that Krishna deceived and dismissed Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma with different varieties of slower balls.

"After that, they brought Prasidh Krishna, and he was outstanding. Both got hit in the last match. It's difficult to make a comeback from there. Prasidh Krishna came to bowl after 12 overs and bowled bouncers with intent. Then he bowled two different types of slower ones and trapped Surya and Tilak Varma," Chopra observed.

Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 2/34 in four overs in GT's IPL 2025 clash against MI, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton being his victims. Prasidh Krishna was chosen as the Player of the Match for his terrific spell of 2/18 in four overs.

