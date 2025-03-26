  • home icon
  • "He always tells us 1 thing"- Yash Thakur shares PBKS coach Ricky Ponting's 4-word mantra for success in IPL 2025 [Exclusive]

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:51 IST
Yash Thakur and Ricky Ponting (Image: Instagram/punjabkingsipl)
Yash Thakur and Ricky Ponting (Image: Instagram/punjabkingsipl)

Punjab Kings' new recruit Yash Thakur recently opened up on his experience of training under head coach Ricky Ponting in IPL 2025. Thakur disclosed that Ponting has a simple four-word mantra for success in the tournament.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of IPL 2025, the young pacer shared his experience with the Punjab Kings so far in the season. PBKS signed Thakur for ₹1.6 crore in the mega auction.

While Thakur did not feature in the playing XI for the match against the Gujarat Titans on March 25, he will likely get an opportunity to play soon. When asked about his experience of training under Ponting thus far, Thakur replied:

"All players in the camp are excited to work with Ricky sir. He is a very successful leader. Everyone knows about his achievements. Everyone feels very motivated."
"He always tells us 1 thing - 'Be positive, not aggressive'. When we are positive and have self-confidence, the aggression comes naturally," Thakur shared Ponting's mantra to success.
Thakur was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. He came into the limelight when he took a five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans in Lucknow.

"I was with Punjab as a net bowler during the COVID times" - Yash Thakur on his 'homecoming'

During the same chat, Yash Thakur disclosed that he had previously been associated with the Punjab Kings as a net bowler during the COVID times. Thakur felt that his return to PBKS this season was a kind of homecoming for him.

Here's what he had to say:

"I was with Punjab as a net bowler during the COVID times. Now that I am back in Punjab, it feels like a homecoming. It feels good. I am excited, and I want to help Punjab win their 1st IPL trophy. Let's see how the season goes."

PBKS have started their new season with a victory against GT in Ahmedabad. Their next match is against Thakur's former team LSG on April 1 in Lucknow.

Edited by Ankush Das
