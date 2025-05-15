"He has become a little timid in the last few innings" - Mohammad Kaif questions KL Rahul's recent approach heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has questioned KL Rahul for his recent 'timid' approach heading into the remainder of IPL 2025. He highlighted that the Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter played aggressively at the start of the tournament, but has gone at a snail's pace in his last few knocks, especially in Delhi.

Rahul has amassed 381 runs at a strike rate of 142.16 in 10 innings in IPL 2025. However, he has aggregated 101 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 113.48 in four innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked whether Rahul has better chances of regaining his rhythm if he bats at the top of the order in the remainder of IPL 2025.

"He has opened throughout his life, but when he came here, he played at No. 4. I feel more than the number, you need to talk about his intent. He played an aggressive brand of cricket at the start. However, when he reached Delhi, the pitch was slightly slow, and I am unable to understand what happened," he responded.

"He was scoring at a run-a-ball. He has left captaincy, and he has been asked to express himself. We want to see that in the upcoming matches because he has gone into his shell slightly. I feel he has become a little timid in the last few innings. He played extremely slow in Delhi," the former India batter added.

Mohammad Kaif noted that KL Rahul seemed to be worried that his team would lose if he got out. He added that batters shouldn't think like that in T20s and instead play their shots fearlessly.

"If they bat well, they have the bowling that can defend" - Mohammad Kaif on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 playoff hopes

The Delhi Capitals are competing for a playoff berth in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same discussion, Mohammad Kaif noted that the Delhi Capitals were fortunate not to lose their last two games and need their batting to fire in the remainder of IPL 2025.

"They have difficult games left. They got a break at the right time when they had started losing matches continuously. They played badly in two matches. It rained in one of them, so luck was in their favor. They are still in the race. I believe if they bat well, they have the bowling that can defend," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Axar Patel and company could go on a winning spree if their batters regain their form.

"Kuldeep Yadav has bowled very well in the middle overs. T Natarajan has started playing now and is bowling decently. Axar Patel has done a good job as a captain, but I feel if the batting comes in form, this team can win matches continuously," Kaif observed.

With 13 points from 11 games, the Delhi Capitals are placed fifth on the IPL 2025 points table. They might need to win all three of their remaining league games to book a berth in the playoffs.

