"He is a blockbuster player, does something or the other on the field"- Parthiv Patel on Rishabh Pant's return in IPL 2024

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has welcomed the return of the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant for the upcoming IPL 2024.

The 26-year-old was involved in a car crash while driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee in December 2022. Pant suffered multiple injuries, including a ligament tear in his right knee and two cuts on his forehead. He underwent surgery in Mumbai, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Patel shed light on the joy of watching Pant back on the cricket field.

"Rishabh Pant is really positive. He talks more about gratitude and looks at life differently after the incident. He is doing his keeping drills, but that will take time. You know he is a blockbuster player; he does something or the other on the field, wins matches for his team. You just want to see him all the time, whether it’s him smiling or keeping and chirping from behind the stumps, he is a really good package," said Patel.

DC co-owner Parth Jindal recently confirmed that Pant will captain the side but not keep wickets in the first half of the upcoming season.

The franchise struggled without the explosive batter in the lineup last year, finishing second to bottom with only five wins in 14 games. Australian veteran batter David Warner led the side in Pant's absence.

"His comeback depends on his mental preparation and toughness" - Parthiv Patel

Expand Tweet

Despite much anticipation surrounding Rishabh Pant's return, Parthiv Patel admitted it wouldn't be easy for the wicketkeeper-batter to regain top form immediately.

The southpaw has been away from competitive cricket since his accident in December 2022, leading him to miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup last year.

"He has recovered really well from the accident. All of us are waiting to see him hit those sixes, however it’s not easy, however experienced you are. Staying away from the game for such a long time, it’s not easy to come back to form straight away. His comeback depends on his mental preparation and toughness," said Patel.

Overall, Pant has played 98 IPL matches so far, scoring 2,838 runs at an impressive average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.97.

Meanwhile, DC will play their season opener against the Punjab Kings at Mohali on March 23. Delhi are yet to win the IPL title since the league's inception in 2008.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App