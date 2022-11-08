"He would boldly raise his hand and contribute meaningfully in the team meetings" - CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji on Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji has outlined Sam Curran's development as a bowler during his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Balaji recalled how the youngster used to actively participate in team meetings and draw plans for different batters.

The 24-year-old started his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab (formerly) in 2019 following a breakthrough Test series against India at home in 2018.

The left-arm seamer fetched INR 7.2 crores from the franchise ahead of the 2019 season and notably picked up a hat trick against the Delhi Capitals. He also showcased his exploits with the bat.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Balaji revealed that he has recognized Curran as captaincy material, mainly due to his willingness to keep improving. The former Indian seamer lauded Curran's involvement in team meetings and observed how this quality encouraged MS Dhoni to guide him further.

Balaji said:

"Because more than a bowler or a batsman, I have admired him as captaincy material. At CSK, with MS Dhoni and other biggies in the team, he would boldly raise his hand and contribute meaningfully in the team meetings.

"He would debate the plans for different batsmen, even who should bowl when, and was always very eager with cricketing chats. I think Dhoni valued and liked that attitude in Curran and has guided him quietly."

Curran is England's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, picking up ten wickets in four matches at 9.40. He is also their go-to death bowler, maintaining an economy rate is only 6.40.

"He is a quick learner" - Lakshmipathy Balaji on Sam Curran

Lakshmipathy Balaji. (Image Credits: Indian Express)

Balaji admitted that Curran did leak runs in his first few matches for CSK but would look to improve by practicing relentlessly or developing new ideas. He added:

"Yes, he did go for a few big overs in some games (at CSK), but immediately looked to see how to improve. He would be initially very upset on such days and would tell me, ‘Oh! Why did I bowl that ball in that situation? I shouldn’t have.’ If I thought the ball was fine but the execution probably wasn’t, he would listen intently.

"He is a quick learner and always asks questions but isn’t the type to blindly follow just because I am the bowling coach. He would ask questions: ‘Why should I do that? How will the angle help me with that particular ball? Isn’t it better if I go closer or farther from the stumps, as the case may be?’ When he is convinced with the answer, he will hit the nets with great enthusiasm."

ICC @ICC



Sam Curran 🏻



#T20WorldCup | #ENGvAFG The first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in men's T20IsSam Curran The first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in men's T20Is 🌟Sam Curran 👏🏻#T20WorldCup | #ENGvAFG https://t.co/rR7B4vQauv

The Englishman will be vital to his nation's chances in the semi-final against India in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

