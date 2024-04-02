"He was bowling economically, we said BEHAVE and benched him"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a decent total of 181/5 in the first innings of the 15th match of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first on a two-paced surface. LSG opener Quinton de Kock hit a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay to give them a good start, putting on a 53-run stand with KL Rahul for the first wicket. Rahul did not look in great rhythm as he perished in the sixth over after scoring 20.

De Kock held one end up and took LSG ahead in the company of Devdutt Padikkal (6), Marcus Stoinis (20), and Nicholas Pooran. After a magnificent knock of 81 (56), Quinton de Kock eventually departed in the 17th over. Nicholas Pooran then provided the finishing touches with a blazing cameo of 40* (21) to power Lucknow Super Giants to 181/5 in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the interesting first innings in the 15th match of IPL 2024 between RCB and LSG. They expressed their reactions to the events that unfolded throughout 20 overs by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Tried to bowl with more energy at the crease" - RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after 1st innings vs LSG in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reflected on his spell and the action that unfolded in the first innings against LSG. He said:

"Tried to keep it simple and hoping for them to make a mistake. Lucky that happened. 181 on the board, looks like it will be a tough chase. We will have to be at our best. Tried to bowl with more energy at the crease, a bit more snap in my action. That gave me a bit of extra bounce, like a week ago against Punjab."

Maxwell added:

"We felt we were a little bit slow and gave away a lot of easy boundaries at the start. The wicket, tried to give us a bit of energy and that is what I tried to provide. Me dropping QDK and the wicket-keeper dropping Pooran did cost us. Hopefully it does not cost us too much. It (the pitch) is two-paced, there is something in it (for the bowlers). Hopefully the guys who get starts can go on."

