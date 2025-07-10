"He doesn't call me even once" - Devisha Shetty dismisses Suryakumar Yadav's '100 calls' claim on Harbhajan Singh's show [Watch]

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty featured in episode four of Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra's talk show, 'Who's The Boss?'. The trailer of the show was released on Thursday, July 10.
During a segment, Devisha asked Suryakumar about the number of times they call each other. The swashbuckling batter reacted by saying that he calls Devisha at least a hundred times in a single day.
However, Devisha dismissed the claim by saying:
"He doesn't call me even once."
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty first met during their college days. The two studied at R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot on July 7, 2016. They recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
Wishing his better half on their anniversary, Suryakumar wrote on Instagram:
"Happy Anniversary to the only person who can put up with me😁! Love you."
Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, an Indian spin legend, embarked on a new journey with his talk show. He is the co-host of the show alongside his Bollywood actress wife, Geeta Basra. The couples who appeared in the show so far are Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh, Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan, and Suresh Raina-Priyanka Raina.
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty attended the Wimbledon 2025 in London
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty were seen enjoying tennis action at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The star cricketer looked dapper in a cream-colored suit and purple tie, while his wife opted for a floral dress.
On the cricketing front, Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the season in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians (MI) player was the second-highest run-getter of the edition, amassing 717 runs across 16 innings.
The Mumbai-based side made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs but failed to advance into the final. Their campaign ended with a five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Following IPL 2025, Suryakumar captained Triumphs Knights MNE in the 2025 Mumbai T20 League. The 34-year-old underwent a sports hernia surgery last month in Germany.
