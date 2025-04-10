Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu has said that MS Dhoni is capable of pushing the current outfit to the playoffs with his leadership after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. The veteran wicket-keeper returns to the leadership role once again after having relinquished the role ahead of the 2024 edition.

MS Dhoni has a massive task on his hands as CSK are currently struggling in the campaign. The Men in Yellow are on a four-game losing streak, and are placed ninth on the points table with only two points to their name. CSK need a massive push in the middle stages of their campaign to remain alive in the race for the playoffs.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed ahead of the home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that MS Dhoni will lead the team for the remainder of the season. Gaikwad was hit on his elbow during the loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Although, the batter featured in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), the scan reports revealed a fracture, ruling him out of the season.

Rayudu expressed his disappointment at Gaikwad's campaign ending in an unfortunate manner, but feels that fans will be excited to see Dhoni return as skipper.

"First of all, it is very sad that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of CSK, has been ruled out of the IPL. But, all the fans, will be extremely excited to see MS Dhoni lead CSK again. He can always pull out his magic, and make CSK qualify from here. It will be one great story. So, I am very very excited and I just hope that he weaves his magic all over the CSK team," Rayudu told ESPN Cricinfo.

MS Dhoni last led CSK during the 2023 IPL final against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The veteran has led the franchise to five IPL titles, and has a dominant win percentage of 58.84 from 226 matches.

MS Dhoni had to step in as captain midway during the IPL 2022 season as well

CSK had planned on a succession after their victorious 2021 campaign. Ravindra Jadeja was named captain ahead of the 2022 season, but the plan was abandoned midway through as the all-rounder stepped down just eight matches in. Dhoni was restored as skipper again, but could not guide the struggling team to the playoffs.

CSK's IPL 2025 clash against KKR is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11,

