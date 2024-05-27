"He can once again become an India prospect" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Venkatesh Iyer's performances in IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Venkatesh Iyer for the improvement in his game and approach in IPL 2024 compared to last season. The former India captain feels the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player could return to national reckoning based on his performances this season.

KKR bundled the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) out for 113 in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Venkatesh then smashed an unbeaten 52 off 26 deliveries as the Kolkata-based franchise registered an emphatic eight-wicket win with 57 balls to spare to bag their third IPL title.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Gavaskar opined that the betterment in Venkatesh Iyer's game and his all-round abilities could earn him an India recall.

"I feel his batting and thinking have changed a little this time and for the better. Due to that, I believe he can once again become an India prospect because he bowls as well. He is also a very good fielder. If you are a left-handed middle-order batter in T20 or 50-over cricket and can bowl a few overs as well, it is icing on the cake," he said.

The former India opener noted that the left-handed batter tended to throw away his wicket in IPL 2023.

"In the last season, he had played for India and was looking slightly overconfident, and was getting out because of that. Yes, I remember that he scored a century against Mumbai. It's not that his season was bad but he was getting out while trying to hit sixes or play big shots soon after his arrival," Gavaskar observed.

Venkatesh aggregated 404 runs at a slightly below-par average of 28.86 in 14 innings in IPL 2023. His 370 runs in 13 innings this season came at an excellent average of 46.25.

"He understood that they could come under pressure if they had lost 2 or 3 wickets in the first 6 overs" - Sunil Gavaskar on Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer struck four fours and three sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on Sunday's innings, Sunil Gavaskar praised Venkatesh Iyer for getting his eye in before launching an attack on Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"We haven't seen that this time. He played a few shots along the ground and after that, like we saw today, the way he attacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He understood that they could come under pressure if they had lost two or three wickets in the first six overs," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Venkatesh's approach neutralized Bhuvneshwar's threat.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most dangerous bowler because the ball was swinging. So the way he went down the track and hit him for two sixes altered Bhuvneshwar Kumar's line and length. When that happens, the batters dominate," Gavaskar explained.

Venkatesh hit a four and two back-to-back sixes off the first three deliveries of Bhuvneshwar's second over. The swing bowler was resultantly removed from the attack, potentially making it an easier run chase for KKR.

