"He can touch mud and convert it into gold" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni leading CSK to their 5th IPL title

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that MS Dhoni's magical touch helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) posted a mammoth 214/4 after being asked to set a target in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. CSK then chased down the revised 15-over target of 171 runs with five wickets to spare and off the very last delivery to draw parity with the Mumbai Indians as five-time champions of the prestigious league.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings won the tournament despite none of their players topping the run-scoring or wicket-taking charts, elaborating:

"Think about it, Orange Cap - Shubman Gill, the top three wicket-takers in the tournament are from Gujarat - Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan, but who has the trophy, that's the beauty of MS Dhoni and the Chennai franchise. He can touch mud and convert it into gold."

Devon Conway, CSK's top run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 672 runs, was 218 short of Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill's tally of 890 runs.

While the Gujarat Titans trio of Mohammad Shami (28), Mohit Sharma (27) and Rashid Khan (27) finished as the highest wicket-takers of the tournament, Tushar Deshpande (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (20) were the Chennai-based franchise's most successful bowlers.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad starts it, and then Devon Conway catches up and how" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's chase in the IPL 2023 final

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad strung together a 74-run opening-wicket partnership. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on CSK's chase, Aakash Chopra praised Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway for giving them a flying start, observing:

"When the chase started, rain came after three deliveries and there was a huge delay. The match was shortened to 15 overs. 171 runs in 15 overs was a 50-50 game, but Ruturaj Gaikwad starts it, and then Devon Conway catches up and how."

The former Indian opener highlighted how Noor Ahmad seemed to have brought the Titans back into the game with his double strike, stating:

"When he takes off, he was unstoppable and it seemed the day was done. But then came Noor Ahmad and picked up two wickets. He first dismissed Ruturaj and then Devon Conway and a twist came in the match."

Chopra appreciated Ajinkya Rahane for playing the aggressor's role after the CSK openers were dismissed, explaining:

"Did the twist come? No, it didn't because Ajinkya Rahane and along with him Shivam Dube. Shivam Dube's bat was not striking the ball but what a guy Ajinkya Rahane is. A flicked six, straight six and two fours off Rashid Khan's last two balls (of his second over)."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami seemed to have given the defending champions the upper hand after Ambati Rayudu's belligerent cameo, saying:

"Ambati Rayudu - he was playing his last game - six, four, six. He has been absolutely rocketing. Then Mohit Sharma dismissed him and MS Dhoni off the next ball. Mohammad Shami bowled a decent 19th over."

Chopra concluded by lauding Ravindra Jadeja for taking his team across the line, elaborating:

"Mohit Sharma executed excellent yorkers off the first four balls of the final over but 10 were required off the last two and they were scored. Ravindra Jadeja hits a straight six and then a four and won them the match. This was something special."

CSK needed 13 runs off the final over bowled by Mohit Sharma. Although Jadeja and Shivam Dube managed only three runs off the first four deliveries, the spin-bowling all-rounder smoked a six and a four of the last two balls to seal the game.

