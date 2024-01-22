"He doesn't have chances to play" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' acquisition of David Willey in IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons David Willey might not get a place in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) playing XI in IPL 2024.

LSG acquired Willey for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. They spent a total of ₹12.20 crore to buy six players at the auction last month.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Lucknow Super Giants' acquisitions at the auction. While observing that Willey is potentially a like-for-like replacement for Daniel Sams, he opined that the left-arm seamer won't get a place in the playing XI, elaborating (5:40):

"David Willey has come in place of Daniel Sams. I have got no idea how much value he would add. They probably saw that he dismissed three Indian players early there (in Lucknow) in the World Cup. So maybe David Willey is that kind of a player and he will be available for the entire season. However, he doesn't have chances to play."

As for Shivam Mavi, M Siddharth and Ashton Turner's acquisitions, the former India opener said (5:20):

"They have taken Shivam Mavi. Avesh Khan left, so they needed a backup. They took Shivam Mavi and he was actually bought quite expensive - 6.40 crores. They spent 2.40 crores for M Siddharth. Ashton Turner - you see slight glimpses of Justin Langer there. Ashton Turner - Perth, you get the drift."

While observing that Mohd Arshad Khan and Arshin Kulkarni were LSG's other two purchases, he added that the focus will be on the latter, who is currently representing India in the Under-19 World Cup. He noted that the franchise didn't have much money and had limited slots to fill, and did that job well.

"Their Indian fast bowlers' grouping looks very decent" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling

Yash Thakur was the Lucknow Super Giants' highest wicket-taking seamer in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling, Aakash Chopra opined that they have a decent Indian seam attack, stating (6:20):

"You might see Mayank Yadav playing this year. He plays for Delhi. He is tall and is a pacy bowler. Yash Thakur already did well last year. Then you have got Mohsin Khan and Shivam Mavi has also come now. So their Indian fast bowlers' grouping looks very decent."

The reputed commentator added that LSG have four primary spin-bowling options, with virtually all their batters capable of performing multiple roles.

"In spin, they have Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra and Krishnappa Gowtham. So they have four spin-bowling options. It's evident in this team's DNA that they need all-rounders. They want multi-skilled players."

Chopra concluded by claiming that the Lucknow Super Giants have assembled a good team, as was the case last year. He added that the improved pitch in Lucknow will also help their overseas players' cause.

