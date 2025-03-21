"He changed the whole game of styling" - Aalim Hakim compares Virat Kohli with iconic footballer ahead of IPL 2025

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim believes Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli is the trailblazer for style in the Indian sports fraternity. He opined that the 36-year-old changed the styling scene and compared him to star English footballer David Beckham.

Aalim pointed out that Kohli, with his dressing and grooming sense, has inspired his fellow Indian cricketers to up their styling game. He made these comments during a podcast with Mamaraazzi.

Speaking about Kohli, Aalim said:

"Virat Kohli has changed the whole game of styling in sports. Sportsmen were not like this in the past. He is like David Beckham of India. He changed the whole game of styling, how to look and how to present yourself. Look at his beard, look at his haircut, the way he walks, the kind of clothes, he is very easy breezy cool-looking guy."

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper will play under Rajat Patidar's captaincy in the edition.

RCB will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural match of IPL 2025. The game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

Aalim Hakim gave Virat Kohli a fresh cut ahead of IPL 2025

Virat Kohli will sport a fresh new haircut during the IPL 2025 opener. Aalim Hakim recently paid a visit to the cricket star in Dubai and gave him a stylish hairdo ahead of the season.

Aalim shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account last week, showcasing Kohli's new haircut. He captioned the post :

Kohli was one of the top performers with the bat for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph earlier this month. The veteran batter scored 218 runs across five innings at an average of 54.50.

This will be Kohli's first IPL season following his T20I retirement. He announced the decision following his match-winning 76-run knock against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

