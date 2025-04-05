"He is a Chennai kid" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in DC's XI for IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has urged the Delhi Capitals (DC) to include T Natarajan in their playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu seamer would be familiar with the conditions at his home ground.

DC and CSK will square off in Match 17 of IPL 2025 in Chennai in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 5. Natarajan didn't feature in the visitors' first two games of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, as he has been bothered by a shoulder injury lately.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that DC should bring in Natarajan at either Mukesh Kumar or Mohit Sharma's expense and attack CSK with their spinners.

"In bowling, let us know about T Natarajan's availability because he is a Chennai kid. He bowls extremely well. So make up your mind to play him. You can leave one of Mukesh and Mohit out, and you can strangulate this team with your two spinners," he said (12:20).

Chopra added that Axar Patel and the company don't need to change anything otherwise, as they have been performing well.

"Delhi have played well. I don't have any suggestions for them. Nothing is broken. They don't lack anything. They haven't done anything wrong thus far. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis scored runs in the last match. So if you look at it from that perspective, they have got a few bases covered and have played really well. So they don't have any worries," he observed.

The Delhi Capitals have won their first two games in IPL 2025. They are placed second on the points table behind the Punjab Kings (PBKS), based on the net run rate.

"Both Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis will not like spin on a slow pitch" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's potential strategy in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis will likely open for DC in their IPL 2025 clash against CSK.

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings should prepare a slow pitch and use their spinners in the powerplay overs in their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals.

"They (DC) won't like a slow pitch that much, and that's why they (CSK) should make a slow pitch and bring spin in the powerplay because both Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis will not like spin on a slow pitch," he reasoned.

While observing that Abishek Porel and KL Rahul haven't yet played substantial knocks, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that CSK could put pressure on DC's middle order by picking early wickets.

"Abishek Porel is at No. 3 and KL Rahul is at No. 4. They haven't really contributed much. KL has played only one match, and then when Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh (Sharma) get to bat, if you want to test them, it's important for you to start well. That's for Chennai," Chopra observed.

With 79 runs at a strike rate of 175.55 in two innings, Faf du Plessis is the Delhi Capitals' highest run-getter in IPL 2025. While Ashutosh Sharma smashed a match-winning unbeaten 66 in his only knock, Tristan Stubbs (55) is the only other DC player to aggregate more than 50 runs this season.

