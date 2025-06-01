"He dismissed Rohit Sharma as well" - Aakash Chopra on the bowling contest in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the left-arm spinners' battle in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) is a close contest. He pointed out that PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar has fared well this season and even dismissed Rohit Sharma in the only league phase game between the two sides.

Ad

PBKS and MI will lock horns in the penultimate game of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner will book a berth in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue two days later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on the bowling battle between the two teams in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Chopra opined that Harpreet Brar and Mitchell Santner are almost evenly matched, considering the former's performances this season.

Ad

Trending

"Harpreet Brar on one side and Mitchell Santner on the other. It seems to be an equal contest here as well. Harpreet Brar is bowling extremely well. He bowled well against this team the last time. He dismissed Rohit Sharma as well," he said (10:30).

Ad

However, Chopra acknowledged that Mitchell Santner's international experience might give him a slight edge in a high-pressure game.

"Mitchell Santner had taken Jos Inglis' wicket. He bowls slow. This ground is also slightly big. If dew doesn't come, Mitchell Santner will have a bigger role. Mitchell Santner is once again a quality operator, and so is Harpreet Brar. Maybe you want to go towards international experience because it's now a knockout game," he observed.

Ad

Harpreet Brar has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.63 in seven innings in IPL 2025. Mitchell Santner has also accounted for 10 dismissals this season, albeit in 12 innings and at a slightly better economy rate of 7.94.

"Whoever I might have kept there, the scales would have tilted towards Jasprit Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra on the seamers' battle in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36 in 11 innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah will undoubtedly be ahead of Arshdeep Singh in the main seamers' battle in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

Ad

"Arshdeep Singh vs Jasprit Bumrah. It's unfair, Bumrah shouldn't be kept in front of Arshdeep, but I have gone towards both sides' best bowlers. However much I like Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah is gold. Everyone else talks about economy, he is business class. He is a different-level bowler. Whoever I might have kept there, the scales would have tilted towards Jasprit Bumrah," he said (11:00).

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kyle Jamieson is almost at par with Richard Gleeson or Reece Topley, whoever plays between the two.

"Kyle Jamieson vs Richard Gleeson/Reece Topley - there might be chances of Reece Topley playing because Richard Gleeson went out after bowling only three balls in the last over in the previous match. Again, you can go either way, there isn't much difference," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Trent Boult will be ahead in his battle with Azmatullah Omarzai. However, he pointed out that one has to go with Yuzvendra Chahal in his potential contest with Karn Sharma, if the two leg spinners feature in Sunday's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More