"He has done it for Sri Lanka" - Tom Moody questions RCB for not using Wanindu Hasaranga as an all-rounder in IPL 2023

Tom Moody reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) missed a trick by not utilizing Wanindu Hasaranga's batting abilities in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The cricketer-turned-coach pointed out that Hasaranga batted way down the order in Bangalore's batting order. Moody emphasized that the leg spinner has done reasonably well as a batter for Sri Lanka in international cricket, and RCB should have also used him in such a manner.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody explained:

"The one resource I felt they didn't use that they should have looked at was [Wanindu] Hasaranga, the batter. It may have been a way for him to get into the tournament more as an all-rounder. He has done it for Sri Lanka, and they could have used him as an impact player further up the order. He was drifting down at eight and nine most often."

Hasaranga scored 33 runs across five innings in IPL 2023. He also failed to make a significant impact with the ball this season, finishing with nine wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 8.89.

Moody mentioned that Mohammed Siraj did a fantastic job for RCB, especially with the new ball. He noted that the speedster was able to provide his team with early breakthroughs consistently, adding:

"Mohammed Siraj was brilliant, particularly in those powerplay overs. He just dominated in that, certainly the first three quarters of the tournament, where he took at least one or two wickets in those powerplay overs. He had a tournament to remember."

Siraj was arguably the best bowler for Bangalore in IPL 2023. The right-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker for the side, bagging 19 scalps from 14 outings.

"They [RCB] need to consider what are they going to do with Harshal Patel" - Tom Moody

Tom Moody also spoke about how the Bangalore-based franchise need to take some tough calls ahead of the next season. He opined that RCB must figure out what they need to do with Harshal Patel.

The former cricketer elaborated:

"It's a season of reflection for RCB on where they need to go next to fill the gaps. On a bowling front, they need to consider what are they going to do with Harshal Patel, is he the bowler they need at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is a difficult venue to bowl at?"

Harshal was exceptional with the ball in IPL 2021, taking home the Purple Cap after taking 32 wickets. However, he hasn't been able to achieve the same kind of success in the past two seasons. Harshal claimed 14 wickets from his 13 appearances this year at an economy rate of 9.66

Faf du Plessis and Co. managed seven wins and as many losses in IPL 2023, finishing sixth in the points table.

Poll : 0 votes